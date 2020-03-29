Richland County working to finalize deal with new elections director

The Richland County Elections Commission is still working to land its new director of elections and voter registration.

On March 5, the commission voted to select Tammy Smith, who is currently the the assistant administrator of elections in Wilson County, Tennessee, to head up elections in Richland County.

Now, following a vote at a March 26 meeting, the commission has made a formal contract offer to Smith.

County Election Commission Vice Chairman Craig Plank tells Free Times the negotiating and hiring process with Smith has been a bit slower that first imagined because of the COVID-19 global pandemic. However, he says the commission hopes to have an agreement with Smith approved in coming weeks.

"When you have negotiations, some back and forth, and working with a governing body, sometimes it can delay because you have to meet to officially go through things," Plank says. "So, that can slow the process. But I feel optimistic that we will reach a conclusion, an offer that will be mutually agreed upon and beneficial for everybody."

Plank declined to disclose the offer made to Smith, but noted the terms of the contract would be made public upon approval.

"We want to make sure we are able to provide something that makes sense for her to make the move and come into Richland County and improve some of the challenges we have had over past elections," Plank says.

The election commission chose Smith over the other finalist for the position, Terry Graham, the former Chester County elections director who has served as Richland County’s interim elections director since July 2019.

Graham initially came to work in the Richland elections office in August 2018 as a systems manager, and was named the interim director after a previous interim director, Thad Hall, left the position. (Hall had been the interim since May 2019, following the firing of director Rokey Suleman).

Graham has continued to work as the county's interim elections director since the election commission first indicated it intended to hire Smith.

The election commission’s selection of Smith came on the heels of an election night gaffe, the latest in a long line of them in Richland through the years. The latest issue came during the Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary, when 74 absentee ballots were miscounted. It was eventually determined that the missing ballots in question had been accidentally left in a locked storage room. They were ultimately added to the county's tally and certified.

Richland is trying to lock down its next elections leader during a time when the sweeping coronavirus crisis has cast uncertainty across nearly all parts of daily life, including elections. Republican and Democratic primaries for county posts, seats in the Legislature and Congressional seats are set for June 9.

However, as recently reported by The Post and Courier, there is a possibility those June primaries could be delayed because of COVID-19.

“We’re concerned about the June primaries and the general election, and really all of the elections that are scheduled to occur for 2020,” state Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire told the paper.

In order for elections to be altered in South Carolina, it would require an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster or action by the state Legislature.

Plank says, even if the primaries were to stay on June 9, he could imagine that some people will change the way they choose to participate.

"I would suspect there will be people who, out of an abundance of caution, vote absentee," Plank says. "Given that process, that is going to put a larger burden on election offices. ... But I think we'll get through it. Everybody will work hard.