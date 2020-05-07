Richland County seeking elections director again after job candidate balks in salary talks

Two months ago, the Richland County Election Commission voted unanimously on hiring a new elections director for the state's capital county, seemingly ending a long search for a new leader for the embattled office.

Now it appears that search is back to square one, as the commission could reportedly not come to a contract agreement with their selected candidate.

The negotiation breakdown, which came as the two parties were never able to agree on a salary, has led one member of the commission — Vice Chairman Craig Plank — to resign in frustration.

When reached by Free Times, Austin, the commission's chairman, declined to say how far apart the two sides were in the compensation negotiations.

"We wish Ms. Smith well, and we thank her for her interest in the position," Austin says.

On March 5, the commission voted to select Tammy Smith, who is the assistant administrator of elections in Wilson County, Tennessee, to head up elections in Richland County. But contract talks with Smith dragged on for two months.

Earlier this week, according to multiple officials, Smith officially declined the job offer, roughly a month before the June 9 primaries.

Richland County has been without a permanent elections director since the May 2019 firing of Rokey Suleman. Thad Hall was named an interim director following Suleman's dismissal, but left for another job a short time later. Terry Graham, who has been with the office since August 2018, was then appointed interim director, and continues to hold that post.

Meanwhile, following the failed negotiations to bring in Smith from Tennessee, Plank has tendered his resignation, effective May 7.

"It is a burdensome decision to step away from the responsibilities placed before me as a commissioner," Plank says in his resignation letter to commission Chairman Charles Austin and other members of the board, a copy of which was obtained by Free Times. "But because of ongoing facts surrounding the board's hiring process, and the recent outcome of the permanent director decision, coupled with the board's unfortunate failure to negotiate — which was within its control — I am left significantly concerned about the accuracy and the operational integrity of our future elections."

Members of the county election commission are nominated by the county legislative delegation, and appointed by the governor.

When reached by phone, Plank expressed his frustration with the commission's talks with Smith. He indicated the commission was essentially unwilling to negotiate a salary figure with her.

"At this critical time, we had all supported [on March 5] hiring her," Plank says. "Then we weren't willing to negotiate, where the board was at. And we lost her. It's terribly disappointing. ... To take all these months to get somebody was just entirely too long. It was terribly disappointing. For just my principles and the way I looked at the situation ... I just don't know if I can progress [the commission] any further."

Citing the legal nature of contract negotiations, Plank declined to say how far apart the county and Smith were in regards to a salary number, but he claims the amount was "small."

"We lost it," Plank says. "It is clearly something that I think would have been done. It was over just a silly amount. ... But here's the thing: Every offer was the same. We didn't change."

A letter from Smith to the election commission in which she formally declined the county's offer, a copy of which was obtained by Free Times, seems to bolster Plank's assertion that the board essentially didn't negotiate with Smith. She writes in the letter that she was still considering coming to Richland County as late as May 1. But she said communication with the commission was lacking, and that various questions she asked the county via email often went unanswered.

"I was trying, I was asking questions, I was seeking information and was trying to negotiate," Smith wrote. "I realized then that you were not going to negotiate, and it wasn't going to be a two-way street. I spent the weekend outdoors and praying for peace in this decision. I don't have peace about [not coming to Richland], but I also don't have peace of putting myself in a bad situation."

Smith's letter also said, among other things, that there "has never been any negotiating" as to terms and that the county's "first offer was the only offer." She wrote that she and her husband had been looking at houses in Columbia, and her husband had even been considering selling a business so they could move here. In the end, she chose not to make the move.

The election commission is now reopening a search for a permanent director.

"Yes, we are going to restart the process," Austin says. "Our goal is to have a director in place by July 1. ... We look forward to the recruitment and application process, and meeting that goal to have someone in place by the first of July."

As that search process reopens, Graham, the interim director, says he does not plan to reapply for the permanent position. Graham was a finalist for the job earlier this year, but the commission chose Smith.

"I am not going to apply again," Graham tells Free Times. "To be honest with you, I don't have the time or the energy to go through that process again."

When asked how long he'd be willing to stay on as the interim director, Graham says he is "taking it day by day and trying to decipher what's going on right now." Graham, who formally worked in elections in Chester County, was initially hired as a systems manager in the Richland elections office back in 2018.

As for Plank's decision to step down from the elections board, Austin says, "We certainly appreciate the time and service he dedicated to the commission."

Elections have long been troublesome in Richland County. The November 2012 election was particularly memorable, with many complaining of machine shortages and hours-long waits at the polls on a day when, among other things, a contentious, $1 billion transportation penny tax referendum was on the ballot.

And then there was the 2018 elections debacle. In that instance, more than 1,000 ballots were not counted in the November election. While the blunder didn’t affect the outcome of any races, it shook Gov. Henry McMaster’s confidence in the county elections commission. Subsequently, he removed the entire board in February 2019.

“The repeated actions and behavior of these officials are wholly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” McMaster wrote in an executive order. “To regain and maintain Richland County voters’ confidence at the ballot box, the entire board must be replaced with new leadership.”

After that new board was installed, it formally removed Suleman from the director post in May 2019.

And then there was another gaffe during this year's Feb. 29 Democratic presidential preference primary. In that instance, 74 absentee ballots were miscounted. It was eventually determined that the missing ballots in question had been accidentally left in a locked storage room. They were ultimately added to the county’s tally and certified.

Democratic state Sen. Dick Harpootlian was sharply critical of the previous county election commission board following the Nov. 2018 mishap when more than 1,000 ballots were not counting.

At a Feb. 2019 board meeting, then-Commissioner Shirley Mack got into a fiery exchange with, among others, Harpootlian. The senator said at the time that “no one trusts the Richland County elective process” and, after verbally jousting with Mack about her lack of training, told her, “You’ll be removed.”

Not long later, the entire board was removed by McMaster.

When reached by Free Times on May 8, Harpootlian says he's not hitting the panic button yet about the permanent director search by the current commission.

"I don't know whether those negotiations breaking down are a good thing or a bad thing," Harpootlian says. "As a state senator, I'm not going to get into personnel matters at the election commission. That's what we appoint them to do, and I assume they are operating in good faith in trying to get the best deal they can for the county.

"This is a new board and we've got an election coming up in four weeks. The proof is in the pudding. Let's see how they do in four weeks."