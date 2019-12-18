The Richland County elections office won't have its full complement of polling locations up and running for a rare New Year's Eve school board election, but the situation isn't as dire as it seemed earlier this month.

Information shared at a county Election Commission meeting Dec. 17 indicates there will be more than 70 polling locations available for a Dec. 31 special election for a seat on the Richland District One school board. Typically, there would be 93 polling places for such a race, but county officials have said the New Year's Eve date has made it tough to secure locations and poll workers.

In early December, interim county elections director Terry Graham said there could be as few as 43 polling places for the election, which would have meant voters from 50 polling locations would have been voting somewhere other than their normal precinct on election day.

But after concern from the election commission — and the threat of legal action from one candidate — the elections office has been able to scramble and get more polling places for Dec. 31.

There are five candidates — Johnny Ray Noble, Michelle Drayton, Ashlye Wilkerson, Jonathan Milling and Lady June Cole — competing for one spot on the Richland One board in the special election. The seat came open following the October resignation of former board member Darrell Black, who took a job in another state. State law says that an election for the seat had to take place 13 weeks after that resignation. That 13-week date was actually Dec. 24, but Graham says the special election was bumped a week to Dec. 31, because Dec. 24 is a state holiday.

Having an election on Dec. 31 is certainly rare. According to South Carolina Ethics Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire, the school board showdown will be the first New Year's Eve election in South Carolina in 17 years. The last time it happened was on Dec. 31, 2002, when the small towns of Monetta and Olar had elections.

Milling, an attorney, sounded an alarm when the county initially announced it was going to cut polling places to as few as 43. In a Dec. 9 letter to Graham, Milling said slashing that many polling locations would, "have the effect of suppressing voter turnout in an election that is supremely important to the future of our students." He suggested the possibility of legal action to restore polling locations.

When reached by Free Times on Dec. 18, after the elections office announced there would be more polling places, Milling said he knows the New Year's Eve election date makes it a tough one to schedule and staff.

"I would love to have all of the polling locations open," Milling says. "With this election date, I realize ... there may be locations that are unavailable. As long as things are done the right way, I think it is something I can live with. Obviously we want to make sure we can have the greatest turnout possible with the election. It's a very important issue."

Milling says he has been encouraging his supporters, particularly those who may be traveling during the holidays, to vote early at the county elections office.

Wilkerson was in attendance at the Dec. 17 county elections commission meeting. After the meeting she told Free Times that she has been cognizant all along that a New Year's Eve race is a "rare occasion." She says she plans to make sure her supporters are aware of precinct locations.

Graham said that letters will be sent to voters who will be affected by any polling place changes. Those letters were set to begin being mailed Dec. 18. There also will be signs posted at polling locations that are not in use Dec. 31, directing voters to the precinct they should go to that day.

The county elections office is still grappling with getting poll workers to man the precincts on New Year's Eve. As of Dec. 17, Graham says the county had about 325 workers for the race, and he would like to get that number up to at least 450 for election day. Richland has been reaching out to neighboring counties to seek workers, and was set to meet with a staffing company on Dec. 18 to discuss possibly getting help. The county has also taken to social media to seek out poll workers, and says those who would like to work should reach out to the elections office.

Graham told the county election commission that the elections office will forge ahead with the unlikely Dec. 31 contest despite the difficulties of the date.

"We are still going forward with the election," Graham said. "We are not going to use any excuses why we can't do it. We were presented with a challenge."