Richland County names new elections director

Richland County on June 19 named a new director for its embattled elections and voter registration office.
The Richland County Election Commission announced during a special meeting that it has hired Alexandria Stephens, who has for the last several years been an elections coordinator in Jefferson County, Alabama.
Jefferson County has a population of 658,466, and includes Birmingham.
The announcement of Stephens' hiring comes after the county's elections board has spent more than a year looking for a permanent director for the elections office. It fired its last director, Rokey Suleman, in May 2019, and its most recent previous attempt to hire an elections leader — Tammy Smith, of Wilson County, Tennessee — fell apart in May after the two sides could not come to an agreement on a salary after two months of strained negotiations.
Free Times has left messages with Richland County Election Commission Chairman Charles Austin for details on Stephens' hiring.
Commissioners said at the June 19 meeting that Stephens' first day on the job in Richland will be in early July. However, she plans to be in Columbia on June 22 to meet with staff and officials, just one day ahead of the June 23 primary runoffs in Richland.
The long-awaited announcement comes just more than a week after a disastrous day at the polls in South Carolina's capital county on June 9. That primary was marred by an extreme shortage of poll workers because of COVID-19 fears, numerous combined precincts, hours-long waits at polling places (the final votes were cast in the wee hours of June 10), and reports of people receiving incorrect ballots.
MORE TO COME