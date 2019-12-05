Richland County continues to inch toward banning single-use retail plastic bags.

In August, County Council passed second reading on an ordinance that would ban most single-use shopping bags at county businesses. However, the council decided to put off a vote on a third and final reading on such an ordinance for a full year, in an effort to get feedback from the community about such a move.

The county subsequently put together an 18-member plastic bag ordinance task force to handle the yearlong march toward a possible ban. On Dec. 3, the chairwoman of that task force, Pam Davis, briefed County Council on the group's plans for the months leading up to a potential final vote.

Davis told Council that a pair of surveys about plastic bag regulations have been developed — one geared toward residents and another toward businesses — and various stakeholders will be asked to fill them out in coming months. The survey period will begin Dec. 6 and run through March 18.

After the surveys, the county will have roundtable discussions about the would-be bag ban in March, April and May.

"The county will be hosting several different roundtable meetings," said Davis, who, aside from heading up the plastic bag task force, is also the county's business service center division manager. "We will also be reaching out to the stakeholders and ... asking if we can come to their [community] meetings and talk about it. Rather than just having us wait for them to reach us, we are going to reach out to them, as well.”

Davis said, after the surveys and roundtable meetings, the plastic bag task force will prepare an ordinance that could be considered for a final council vote.

The timeline laid out by Davis raised the eyebrows of District 1 Councilman Bill Malinowski, one of two Republicans on the otherwise Democratic Council.

“What I’m hearing, and maybe I’m misunderstanding, is that this is a done deal and we’re having an ordinance created to the exclusion of any input at this point and time," Malinowski said.

When Davis noted that was "absolutely not" the case, Malinowski offered the idea that the survey process might indicate that a significant number of people are against the idea of a plastic bag ban.

Davis noted that, if that does prove true, the task force will communicate it to County Council.

"We want to make sure that we don’t limit the input to surveys," Davis said. "We also want to have the roundtables. As we are gathering that information, the response might be, ‘Oh, heck no, we don’t want this.’ We would certainly have to consider that. But our instruction was to bring something back for third reading.

"If the overwhelming response is, ‘No we don’t want it,’ then that is certainly something we would have to bring to Council’s attention, because that would be in conflict with Council’s direction to bring something back for third reading.”

District 5 Councilwoman Allison Terracio is a proponent of a plastic bag ban, but also was keen on the county taking a year to fine-tune its law before final passage.

She says a ban would perhaps be a gateway to other issues geared toward the environment.

“I would love to see an ordinance that regulates single-use plastic bags," Terracio tells Free Times after the meeting. "I think that’s a great way to do everything from beautification to enhancing the health of people in here in Richland County. Exposure to a lot of these things can be not great for us. I think, if we can do this well, it can build trust in looking at future ordinances around the environment and that kind of thing.”

More than a dozen coastal communities in South Carolina — including Surfside Beach and Folly Beach, among others — already have some form of plastic bag ban in place.

And there's one Midlands municipality that also has a retail plastic bag ban: Arcadia Lakes, the tiny town of 900 located northeast of Columbia and Forest Acres, passed restrictions on plastic bags in February, with the law set to go into effect in 2020.

Terracio says the county will likely have talks with Arcadia Lakes about its ordinance in coming months.

"In talking with some conservationists, they really believe that the Arcadia Lakes ordinance is a really good one," Terracio says.

In February, Coastal Conservation League spokeswoman Caitie Forde-Smith said the Arcadia Lakes law "signals solidarity with coastal neighbors, like the City of Charleston, like Beaufort County, in that Arcadia Lakes is protecting waters upstream [of those coastal towns]."

Meanwhile, there is a bill lingering at the Statehouse that would stop cities and counties from passing their own plastic bag bans. The so-called "ban on bans" was introduced in the state Senate this year, and could come back up in the 2020 session.