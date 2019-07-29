A Richland County councilman has appealed to the state Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney in South Carolina to investigate criminal corruption allegation based on comments from a former administrator, who has said he was fired last year for failing to go along with possible illegal acts requested by council members.
“There has been too much discussion and speculation over the last several years about improper actions at the county, and for the good of the people an investigation needs to happen,” wrote council member Joe Walker III, who was elected to council after administrator Gerald Seals was fired.
Seals received a $1 million settlement from council after his dismissal. Council members who voted to remove him cited his decision to have the county invest in acquiring real estate for a new county building without council’s approval. Seals told The State that he was removed because he would not acquiesce to illegal and unethical council requests.
