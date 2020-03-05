Richland County board votes to hire new elections director

After nearly nine months of searching, Richland County will look to Tennessee for its new elections director

On Thursday night, the Richland County Election Commission unanimously voted to offer the director of elections and voter registration position to Tammy Smith, who is currently the assistant administrator of elections in Wilson County, Tennessee.

Wilson County has a population of more than 136,000 and is just east of Nashville. Election commission vice chairman Craig Plank said Thursday that Smith would be notified of the board's decision "as soon as possible." Plank says he feels confident Smith will accept the post and that she "has expressed her desire to be an active part of Richland County."

The election commission chose Smith over the other finalist for the position, Terry Graham, the former Chester County elections director who has served as Richland County’s interim elections director since July 2019.

Graham initially came to work in the Richland elections office in August 2018 as a systems manager, and was named the interim director after a previous interim director, Thad Hall, left the position. (Hall had been the interim since May 2019, following the firing of director Rokey Suleman). Prior to landing in Richland, Graham had worked eight years in the Chester County elections office; four as its deputy director and another four as director.

The election commission's selection of Smith over Graham came on the heels of another election night gaffe, the latest in a long line of them through the years. The latest issue came during the Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary, when 74 ballots were miscounted.

On the night of the primary, the county's tally of in-person absentee ballots was coming up 74 short of the 7,195 ballots cast. The searching and counting continued until about 12:30 that night. A small group of people came in the following day, a Sunday, and continued to search.

Ultimately, all 7,195 in-person absentee ballots were counted on Monday and submitted to the state election commission.

In a Post and Courier story, Graham initially blamed the mishap on the state’s new paper ballots sticking together when they were first being counted through a scanner on Saturday. However, according to staff testimony at Thursday night's county election commission meeting, the missing 74 ballots in question were ultimately thought to have been in a locked storage room.

Richland was the last county in South Carolina to submit its full election results to the state.

Plank told Free Times Thursday night he didn't believe there was anything nefarious involved in the momentarily missing ballots.

"I think it is clear there was no [bad] intent," Plank says.

Board chairman Charles Austin said he thought a lack of communication led to the ballot mishap during the primary. He also told Free Times that it was not necessarily the deciding factor with the board going with Smith instead of Graham as the new county elections director.

"When we were having preliminary discussions early on, we were actually recognizing that a change was necessary," Austin says. "The timing was really coincidental."

Plank, Austin and other commission members thanked Graham for his service during Thursday's meeting. Graham, in turn, assured the board he would continue working in his interim role until Smith arrives.

Elections have long been an adventure in Richland County. The November 2012 election was particularly troublesome, with many complaining of machine shortages and hours-long waits at the polls on a day when, among other things, a contentious, $1 billion transportation penny tax referendum was on the ballot.

And then there was the 2018 elections debacle. In that instance, more than 1,000 ballots were not counted in the November election. While the blunder didn’t affect the outcome of any races, it shook Gov. Henry McMaster’s confidence in the county elections commission. Subsequently, he removed the entire board in February 2019.

“The repeated actions and behavior of these officials are wholly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” McMaster wrote in an executive order. “To regain and maintain Richland County voters’ confidence at the ballot box, the entire board must be replaced with new leadership.”

After that new board was installed, it formally removed Suleman from the director post in May 2019.