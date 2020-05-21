Richard Brown seeking District 7 Richland County Council seat

Richard Brown has pragmatic goals for Richland County Council's District 7. He wants to make it safer, cleaner and more business-friendly.

Brown, an auditor with the state government, has filed to run for the District 7 seat. He is one of three Democrats who will vie for the position in the June 9 primary. Incumbent Councilwoman Gwen Kennedy is again seeking the seat, as is businesswoman Gretchen Barron. There is not a Republican filed to run the District 7 race, so the winner of the primary will likely hold the seat for the next four years. If necessary, a primary runoff would be on June 23.

District 7 is in the north and north central portion of the county. It includes Dentsville and stretches up to the Blythewood area. Kennedy has held the seat through three different tenures, first from 1990 to 1997, then from 2009 to 2012. She ran, and was elected, again in 2016.

Brown, 51, lives in Blythewood and is seeking elected office for the first time. He has been active in the Richland County Coalition of Neighborhoods community group for a number of years.

He says, if elected, he would work for greater enforcement in guarding against blight in the county, including pushing to address overgrown grass and vegetation, junk cars in yards, litter, debris and graffiti.

Brown says his campaign has focused on helping working class families maintain the quality of life in their neighborhoods as it regards those issues of blight.

"We're going to put [county] code enforcement to work," Brown says. "We're going to make sure they are diligent in maintaining the quality and the character of neighborhoods."

Brown tells Free Times he would work to bolster economic development and industrial recruitment in Richland County. He notes the county often seems to lag behind the Greenville and Charleston area when it comes to drawing new businesses.

"In the Lowcountry, you have companies like Google making a major investment, you have Volvo making a major investment," Brown says. "You have to ask yourself, 'Why isn't any of that going on in Richland County?'"

The District 7 hopeful also pledges to push back against what he calls "excessive water and sewer fees," and utility rate hikes, noting that those rising fees are part of what can push citizens closer to housing insecurity.

Brown also says public safety is a key plank in his platform, and that he'd offer strong support for the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the local fire departments. He says he'd work to make sure the sheriff's department has the money it needs to retain deputies.

"The sheriff's department sorely needs additional support," he notes.

Brown says that, if elected, he will be a notable presence in the community and a vocal leader for the district. He says there currently seems to be a disconnect between the citizenry and leaders in local and state government.

"My goal is to be accountable to the voters in District 7," he says. "To be available by telephone and attend homeowners association meetings and community meetings, and answer questions. I will be available.

"I think that is one of the issues for the folks I've been in touch with when I've been campaigning. Their representatives — at all levels of state government, not just the County Council level — are not available to the voters."

Richland County Council seats up for election this year also include District 2 (currently held by Joyce Dickerson), District 3 (Yvonne McBride), District 8 (Jim Manning, who is not seeking re-election), District 9 (Chip Jackson) and District 10 (Dalhi Myers).