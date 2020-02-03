After hearing outraged citizens voice opposition at several public hearings, the state Public Service Commission may find it difficult to approve the entire amount of a rate increase sought by Blue Granite Water Service.

Local residents had a lot to say to the seven commissioners at the Jan. 30 hearing in Irmo.

“It’s a money grab,” Irmo resident Chris Kessler said of the rate hike request. “No is not the answer. Hell no is the answer.”

“Enough is enough,” said Karen Caddell, who cited a “pollution history” in the community that’s been going on for years.

Irmo Councilman Erik Sickinger said Blue Granite is seeking a “bailout” at the expense of rate-payers.

“This rake hike is an existential threat to my constituents,” he said.

The rate increase was called “ridiculous" by several residents.

If the PSC approves the rate increase when it comes up for a vote in March, water customers could see a 35 to 55 percent increase in their monthly bill. Sewer customers could see a rate increase as high as 56 percent.

On top of the proposed rate increase, the town of Irmo ticketed Blue Granite for unlawful discharge of raw sewage after heavy rains in December caused some problems near Rawls Creek.

Approving the rate hike could have repercussions for commissioners, four of whom will soon be up for reappointment.

Midlands lawmakers, including state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia Democrat, are closely monitoring how the PSC will handle the rate hike. Though Harpootlian teased on Twitter that he would be in attendance — ”Please join me tonight to share your thoughts on proposed rate increases,” he said, quoting a PSC tweet with info on the Irmo event — he has publicly stated that the selection method for commissioners may have to be changed.

The state Department of Consumer Affairs has petitioned the rate hike. The town of Irmo and several other municipalities have requested an intervention at the hearing in opposition to the increase. The town’s mayor, Barry Walker Sr, said it appeared to him that PSC members are listening to the complaints.

When asked about the opposition to the rate increase during his appearance at an Irmo Council meeting earlier this month, Blue Granite President Don Denton said increased revenues are needed to maintain an aging system negatively affected by infrastructure that dates back to the 1930s and is badly in need of rehabilitation.

Denton said utility costs are not just going up in Irmo, but throughout the nation.

Blue Granite services more than 17,000 water customers and more than 13,000 sewer customers in 16 counties across the state.

Fueling the backlash was a charge from the state’s utility watchdog that Blue Granite is trying to saddle its customers with nearly $500,000 in costs related to moving its headquarters in West Columbia to elaborate new offices in downtown Greenville.