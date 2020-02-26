Report: Columbia area utilities spilled almost 700,000 gallons of sewage in 2019

Sewer spills in the Columbia area rose in 2019, with nearly 700,000 gallons spilled across the region.

According to Congaree Riverkeeper's annual sewer spill report, a collective 693,454 gallons of sewage were spilled by 10 different Midlands utility entities in 2019. That number was up from the 402,967 gallons spilled in 2018. However, the 2019 total was still the second lowest volume recorded in the seven years that Congaree Riverkeeper — the environmental nonprofit that advocates for rivers and other tributaries in the Columbia area — has been producing its annual sewer spill report.

The river advocate agency produces the sewer report each year after culling and analyzing data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's sanitary sewer overflow database.

According to the Riverkeeper research, the largest volume of sewage spills in 2019 came from Richland County Utilities and Services, which spilled an estimated 353,750 gallons over 10 incidents. However, the report indicates that 250,000 gallons of that came from a single incident on Jan. 25, 2019, and that the spill did not enter any water bodies.

Free Times has reached out to Richland County officials for comment.

The second biggest spiller in 2019 was the City of Columbia, which spilled an estimated 262,720 gallons across 60 incidents. That was down from 2018, when the city spilled 279,000 gallons. Blue Granite Water was third on the 2019 list, with 51,000 gallons of sewage spilled in two incidents.

In a larger sense, sanitary sewer overflows in the area have come down over the seven years that Congaree Riverkeeper has been issuing its annual spill reports.

There were 1.8 million gallons spilled in 2013, followed by 1.9 million gallons in 2014. Then there was a huge spike in 2015 — up to more than 5.6 million gallons — in a year when the Midlands got walloped by historic October flooding. The spills fell to 2.4 million gallons in 2016, and numbers have looked much more favorable in subsequent years, with 758,000 gallons in 2017, 402,967 in 2018 and 693,454 in 2019.

"If you look at the long picture of how long we have been doing this, there have been way worse years than [2019]," Congaree Riverkeeper leader Bill Stangler tells Free Times. "If you take out spills that didn't impact a water body, the trend is back to kind of going in the right direction.

"But it's still very concerning. We had several major sewer spills that impacted our rivers and their tributaries."

The rainy conditions in the Midlands in December likely had an impact in the 2019 sewer spill numbers. Five of the top 10 largest volume incidents in 2019 happened in December. And, as Stangler notes, the rain has continued into 2020.

"This rainy weather was bad in December, and it's been equally bad in January and February," Stangler says. "So, it's been an ongoing problem. If [the rainy conditions in] December hadn't happened, we'd probably be telling a whole different story here."

Stangler notes that most sewer providers are only required to report spills that are over 500 gallons or that impact a waterbody.