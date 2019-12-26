State regulators have ruled that private utility Blue Granite Water — formerly Carolina Water Service — cannot recover from its ratepayers more than $400,000 it used to defend itself in a federal lawsuit with Congaree Riverkeeper over pollution from Blue Granite's former I-20 wastewater treatment facility.

The state Public Service Commission issued a directive on Dec. 18 noting that Blue Granite cannot recover from ratepayers the $416,093 in litigation expenses it incurred in the Riverkeeper lawsuit.

"Blue Granite was obligated under the law to comply with the Clean Water Act in its operation of its facilities and did not secure anything for its customers it did not already owe them under the law," the PSC said in its directive.

Congaree Riverveeper is a nonprofit that advocates on behalf of rivers and waterways in the Midlands. The organization's director, Bill Stangler, tells Free Times the PSC's decision is significant.

"This is an important ruling that helps ensure that corporate polluters don't get to pass the cost of their violations on to their customers," Stangler says.

A spokesman for Blue Granite says the private utility is considering an appeal.

The PSC's directive was the latest in a seemingly endless string of legal and regulatory issues associated with the I-20 plant that was once owned by Blue Granite, a facility that was often a source of controversy as it related to pollution.

Congaree Riverkeeper initially brought a federal lawsuit against what was then known as Carolina Water Service in 2015 in an effort to get the company to stop dumping treated sewage from the I-20 wastewater treatment plant into the lower Saluda River. The company had a troubling history of discharges into the river, having racked up a host of environmental violations over two decades. According to DHEC records, discharges from the plant had failed tests for fecal coliform (a bacteria that often means there’s sewage present), biochemical oxygen demand (a measure of oxygen depletion, which indicates threat to fish and other species), and “floating solids or visible foam.”

A federal judge found in favor of Riverkeeper in the case in 2017, but certain penalties and fees associated with the case had remained pending in court. Riverkeeper and Blue Granite settled the case in March.

Per the settlement, Blue Granite agreed to pay out $350,000 for water quality initiatives in the Midlands. That included $250,000 for the Midlands Rivers Coalition’s water quality monitoring program that takes place in area rivers each spring and summer, plus $100,000 for the Central Midlands Council of Governments to revise and implement a water quality management plan.

The settlement also stipulated that the company had to pay $385,000 in attorneys’ fees for the Southern Environmental Law Center, which represented Riverkeeper in the lawsuit. Blue Granite also has to pay $23,000 to the U.S. Treasury.

Meanwhile, the discharge from the 1-20 plant into the lower Saluda ended in 2018 after the Town of Lexington took ownership of the plant via condemnation, and tied its customers into a regional wastewater system in Cayce.

A jury in September ruled that the Town of Lexington had to pay Blue Granite $7.25 million for the I-20 plant.