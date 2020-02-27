Rapper Killer Mike to appear at Columbia sneaker store Friday on behalf of Bernie Sanders

APB Sneaker + Apparel Boutique on Gervais street will host a Coffee with Killer Mike event at noon Friday (Feb. 28) on behalf of Bernie Sanders, confirms the presidential candidate’s campaign and a store manager.

The largely Q&A-style event, which follows a similar Coffee with Killer Mike & Phillip Agnew in Greenville, is open to the public.

Killer Mike, one half of the bracing and unflinching rap duo Run the Jewels, frequently supported Sanders, the Vermont U.S. senator, as a campaign surrogate in 2016, and has done so again during the march to the 2020 Democratic nomination.

The rapper spoke on Sanders’ behalf and introduced him at a 2016 rally in Columbia at the Township Auditorium, which also featured performances from locally popular South Carolina rock bands Dear Blanca and The High Divers.