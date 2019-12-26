Brandon Wolf says it started out as "the most ordinary of days."

But June 12, 2016 would turn out to be a date filled with tragedy and personal awakening for Wolf. That was the night that a gunman — 29-year-old Omar Mateen — entered Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and went on a deadly shooting spree, killing 49 people and injuring more than 50 others.

Wolf was at Pulse that night, and was among those who survived the massacre, though two of his good friends — Drew Leinonen and Juan Guerrero — were killed in the incident.

But from that tragedy a new sense of purpose was born for Wolf. In the years since the shooting, Wolf, now a development officer with LGBTQ advocacy organization Equality Florida, has spoken and written about LGBTQ rights and gun reform, and has become engaged politically. He addressed the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee in September, and he is a campaign surrogate for Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic candidate for president.

On Dec. 20 he shared his story and campaigned for Warren in Columbia, addressing about two dozen people at the Harriet Hancock LGBT Center on Woodrow Street.

Wolf says the events of June 12, 2016 are etched in his mind. Leinonen and Guerrero came to his apartment and the trio decided they wanted to go get a drink, to unwind from the week. They couldn't choose which establishment they wanted to visit, so they literally flipped a coin. They ended up going to Pulse, which was a regular destination for the three friends.

“When I say it was ordinary, it truly was the most ordinary of times," Wolf said. "It was what we always did. We always went to the club. We always de-stressed from the week with a drink. It was in every way ordinary.”

At some point during the evening, Wolf stepped to the restroom. That's when gunfire erupted in the club.

“It was horrifying. I had never been in a situation like that before," he said. "Before you know it you are in a crowded bathroom with a dozen people who have quite literally seen evil in the flesh. There was a smell of blood and smoke and [the sound of] rapid gunfire in the background. All you can do is pray you’ll see your family again and that you’ll get one last call in to say goodbye.

“So, I linked arms with these 12 people I didn’t know and we ran for a fire exit.”

Wolf made it to the exit. Leinonen and Guerrero weren't as fortunate.

Wolf said he had perhaps been "complacent" about issues facing the LGBTQ community, and the prevalence of gun issues across the nation. That all changed in the aftermath of Pulse.

"I had an awakening that day," he said during his Columbia stop.

That awakening has led to, among other things, his advocacy for Warren, the progressive Massachusetts senator who is among the 15 Democratic candidates vying for the party's presidential nomination. Warren finds herself among the top tier of Democratic hopefuls, nationally and in early voting South Carolina, which will have its "first in the South" primary on Feb. 29.

A December Post and Courier/Change Research poll showed Warren in the top three in the Palmetto State. Former Vice President Joe Biden was polling at 27 percent, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was next at 20 percent and Warren was third at 19 percent.

Warren, who in October released a broad LGBTQ rights platform, has named a number of initiatives she'd work on if elected, including fighting to pass the Equality Act, making LGBTQ non-discrimination a condition of federal grants, increasing federal enforcement into anti-LGBTQ discrimination and instituting a nationwide ban on conversion therapy, among other measures.

Wolf tells Free Times he wasn't surprised Warren had a detailed plan as it relates to LGBTQ rights, because "she has a robust plan for everything." But he says he took particular note that, in the plan, Warren specifically names people who have been historically important to the LGBTQ movement.

"What you’ll notice is that she doesn’t just give you the usual talking points about the Equality Act and nondiscrimination policy, she lifts up names like Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson, transgender women of color who launched us into a new era," Wolf says. "She calls them out by name and recognizes the courage it required for them to stand up and demand that change happen."

Rivera and Johnson were early advocates for transgender rights and were prominent figures in the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, where members of the LGBTQ community pushed back against police harassment and the proliferation of raids on gay bars and clubs.

Columbia's Alan Hancock, an advisory board member at the Harriet Hancock Center, said Wolf's recollections about the night he went to Pulse with his friends — and how a seemingly normal night in what had previously been a safe space could suddenly go wrong — resonated with him.

“I don’t want to take away from the specificity of the particulars of that," Hancock said of the Pulse incident. "But, [Wolf's story of the event] felt so universal. The story he tells is a story that we can imagine at [Columbia's] Capital Club or another club here in Columbia, or anywhere, really. It felt very particular, but also like it could happen to any of us.”