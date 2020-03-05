Private company turns to SC Supreme Court for ruling on lawyers' fees in Riverkeeper case

Private utility Blue Granite Water — formerly known as Carolina Water Service — is continuing its legal fight to recover from its ratepayers more than $400,000 it used to defend itself in a federal lawsuit with waterway advocate Congaree Riverkeeper over pollution from Blue Granite’s former I-20 wastewater treatment facility.

Late last year, the state Public Service Commission issued a directive noting that Blue Granite cannot recover from ratepayers the $416,093 in litigation expenses it incurred in the Riverkeeper lawsuit.

Now Blue Granite has filed a notice to appeal that PSC decision in the state Supreme Court. The case could be heard later this year.

The long-troublesome I-20 plant was condemned and taken over in 2018 by the Town of Lexington, which ultimately paid the Blue Granite more than $7 million for the facility.

Blue Granite officials continue to argue that the company can charge ratepayers to recover litigation costs from the Riverkeeper case.

“As our company was in the midst of negotiations with the Town of Lexington on the I-20 Wastewater Treatment Facility, it was prudent that we maintain and operate the facility in a safe way. During that time, legal issues arose regarding that facility’s operation," Blue Granite President Don Denton said in a statement to Free Times. Denton said that the legal bills that came during the course of the Riverkeeper suit "are part of proper business expenses of operation for the company."

In its December assertion that the private company could not recover attorneys' fees from ratepayers, the PSC said, "Blue Granite was obligated under the law to comply with the Clean Water Act in its operation of its facilities and did not secure anything for its customers it did not already owe them under the law."

The litigation fees issue is the latest in a seemingly endless string of legal and regulatory entanglements associated with the I-20 plant that was once owned by Blue Granite, a facility that was often a source of controversy as it related to pollution.

Congaree Riverkeeper initially brought a federal lawsuit against what was then known as Carolina Water Service in 2015 in an effort to get the company to stop dumping treated sewage from the I-20 wastewater treatment plant into the lower Saluda River. The company had a troubling history of discharges into the river, having racked up a host of environmental violations over two decades.

A federal judge found in favor of Riverkeeper in the case in 2017, but certain penalties and fees associated with the case had remained pending in court. Riverkeeper and Blue Granite settled the case in March 2019.

Per the settlement, Blue Granite agreed to pay out $350,000 for water quality initiatives in the Midlands. That included $250,000 for the Midlands Rivers Coalition’s water quality monitoring program that takes place in area rivers each spring and summer, plus $100,000 for the Central Midlands Council of Governments to revise and implement a water quality management plan.

Meanwhile, the discharge from the 1-20 plant into the lower Saluda ended in 2018 after the Town of Lexington took ownership of the plant via condemnation, and tied its customers into a regional wastewater system in Cayce.

A jury in September 2019 ruled that the Town of Lexington had to pay Blue Granite $7.25 million for the I-20 plant.

As for Blue Granite's recent state Supreme Court filing, Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler says he plans to keep an eye on the case.

"We are kind of waiting to see what happens next," Stangler says. "[The appeal] doesn't pull us into anything and it doesn't change the settlement agreement and it doesn't change the federal court's ruling [in the lawsuit].

"But, as an organization we are very concerned about this issue and what it means. If a company is found to be violating the federal Clean Water Act and they are allowed to pass on the burden of their noncompliance to their ratepayers, and not have to bear it themselves, that is concerning to us."