A private water company that has had issues with pollution in the past has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Lexington in an effort to press the town into action regarding one of the private firm's sewer plants near Lake Murray.

Blue Granite Water, formerly known as Carolina Water Service, filed a lawsuit against the town on Nov. 18 in circuit court. With the suit, the private company is looking to push the town toward a decision on the future of Blue Granite's Watergate wastewater treatment facility. That's a small facility that discharges into 14 Mile Creek, not far from Lake Murray. The plant has been in operation since 1973 and services just less than 1,000 customers.

There has long been discussion about the possibility of ending the discharge of treated wastewater from the Watergate plant into 14 Mile Creek. Now the private water company is asking the courts to help force a decision on the matter, which could include connecting the small plant to a regional wastewater facility in Cayce, or having Lexington acquire Watergate, either through condemnation or a negotiated sale.

A third option mentioned in the lawsuit would be for Lexington to relinquish its role as the designated management agency for the Watergate service area, a move that could allow Blue Granite to obtain permits to construct a new sewer plant for the Watergate system.

“In 1997, the Town of Lexington voluntarily took on the responsibility of interconnecting local wastewater collection systems to the regional wastewater treatment facility in the City of Cayce,” Blue Granite President Don Denton said in a statement. “Despite continued requests, the town continues to stall in fulfilling that obligation.”

However, Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall tells Free Times the town is not delaying the matter, and says the Watergate issue is on Town Council's radar. The mayor says the town, among other things, has been waiting an opinion from a bond attorney in regard to financing related to a possible Watergate resolution. He says the town has been diligently weighing its options.

"They want us to hurry up now at this point?" MacDougall says. "We've been working with them for years and years and years to get rid of this thing. It's just a game they play. It's unfortunate they are in our community."

The Town of Lexington and the company once known as Carolina Water Service have long had a frosty relationship, much of which centered on a sewer plant near I-20 that was once owned by the private utility.

That I-20 plant was the source of controversy for a number of years, as local and regional entities worked to end Blue Granite’s discharge of treated wastewater into the lower Saluda River. The plant was allowed to dump a certain amount of treated wastewater into the river. However, according to DHEC records, discharges from the plant had failed tests for fecal coliform (a bacteria that often means there’s sewage present), biochemical oxygen demand (a measure of oxygen depletion, which indicates threat to fish and other species), and “floating solids or visible foam.”

After years of wrangling, the town took over the plant from Blue Granite in Feb. 2018, acquiring it via condemnation. Soon after Lexington got the I-20 plant, it tied its customers into the regional wastewater system in Cayce, ending the discharge into the river.

That didn't come without a cost, however. In September, after a jury trial in the condemnation case, the town was ordered to pay $7.25 million for the I-20 plant.

The discharge from the I-20 plant into the Saluda River isn't the only Blue Granite discharge into a local water body that has come to an end somewhat recently. The private company reached a deal with the City of Columbia earlier this year to stop the discharge of treated wastewater from the company’s Friarsgate plant, near Saluda Shoals Park, into the Saluda River. In that deal, the Friarsgate plant interconnected with the City of Columbia’s wastewater system.

Prior to the connection with Columbia, Friarsgate had some widely reported incidents in which certain discharges led to elevated levels of bacteria in the Saluda.

The Watergate facility, however, hasn't had as many of the high-profile pollution discharges that were previously associated with the I-20 plant and Friarsgate. But state records show it did have a 28,000-gallon sanitary sewer overflow in December 2018, brought about by rain and a pump failure, as well as a 1,450-gallon overflow on May 26 because of a “faulty section of pipe.”

MacDougall tells Free Times the town has not yet made a decision on how it wants to proceed with Watergate, but notes Blue Granite has said it would not fight a condemnation.

"In my opinion, that is the best option on the table," the mayor says.