The Free Times’ new office at the corner of Harden and Gervais streets comes with a bit of history.
The 105-year-old building at the Southwest-most corner of the historic Waverly neighborhood started as the People’s Infirmary, a small hospital and pharmacy run by black physician and surgeon W. D. Chappelle Jr.
A barber shop listed in the Negro Travelers’ Green Book — which cataloged establishments that would welcome rather than discriminate — stood in what is now the building’s small parking lot at 2101 Gervais St.
Chappelle grew up in the Waverly neighborhood, known as the city’s first suburb, where his father was an AME preacher and president of Allen University.
Kat Allen, research and archives manager for Historic Columbia, says Chappelle Sr. likely had the structure built on his property in 1914 for his son’s medical practice, considered the first surgical practice in Columbia run by a black doctor.
The infirmary, now sitting at the boundary between Waverly and the Five Points neighborhood, sat “in [a] quiet part of the city,” according to a 1916 ad in The Columbia Record.
“Each ward private and furnished; competent corps of nurses capable of handling cases of any nature; operating room complete with up to date sterilizing outfit,” the People’s Infirmary ad read. “Operations both major and minor done, with only one death following operations in two years.”
A pharmacy on the first floor included “toilet articles among which Mme. Walker’s preparations are a specialty” and “cigars, cigarettes and tobacco.”
Vivian Chappelle Robinson, who grew up on Harden Street near the building, recalls stories that her father, Leroy, told her about working in the infirmary with his brother, Chappelle Jr. She said her father would sometimes walk the family cow across Harden Street to graze in the area that’s now the Station at Five Points student apartment complex.
The People’s Infirmary building went on to house a first-floor floral shop run by Charlie Allison in the 1930s and ‘40s. Allison also coached baseball players and sometimes used the building’s second floor as a dormitory.
Allison promoted and sponsored a game at Capital City Stadium that featured Jackie Robinson and other Negro League players, according to a 1949 article in The State.
The building stayed in the Chappelle family until the 1970s, Robinson says. The Chappelle brothers were grand uncles of comedian Dave Chappelle.
In the 1940s, a barbershop opened next door to 2101 Gervais that was also included in the Green Book.
Holman’s barbershop was listed in editions of the Green Book until 1941. The shop moved across Gervais Street but has since closed.
Now each day, journalists with Free Times, The Post and Courier and Spurs & Feathers pull into a small parking lot, walk into 2101 Gervais — a building that’s stood on the corner for the better part of a century — and try to record history.
Let us know what you think: Email editor@free-times.com.