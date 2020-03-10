Ophidian Tattoo gets permission to open in Columbia's Arcade Mall

It's official: A tattoo parlor will open in Main Street's historic Arcade Mall in downtown Columbia.

Shannon Purvis Barron, co-owner of Ophidian Tattoo, confirmed March 10 that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control has granted permission for the long-gestating tattoo facility to open. The decision comes after a months-long stalemate between the parlor and the state agency over the distance between Ophidian and a nearby church.

Current state law says that DHEC will not issue a tattoo license if a parlor is within 1,000 feet of a church, school, or playground. The law says the distance “must be computed by following the shortest route of ordinary pedestrian or vehicular travel along the public thoroughfare from the nearest point of the grounds in use as part of the church, school, or playground.”

Since late 2019, Ophidian and DHEC had been at odds over the distance between the shop, which is addressed at 1332 Main St., and nearby First Baptist Church, which is addressed at 1306 Hampton Street. The tattoo parlor insisted it had measured the distance multiple times and was within the guidelines of the law, but the state regulators disagreed.

But, in a Facebook post on March 9, the tattoo parlor wrote that its lawyers and landlords had "hammered out a settlement" with DHEC to make way for the parlor to open. DHEC confirmed to Free Times that it has approved Ophidian's opening.

When a reporter visited the Arcade Mall on March 10, the entrance door on the Washington Street side of the mall was locked and there was a sign directing patrons to use the Main Street door of the building. That is of note, as during a March 5 hearing before a state House subcommittee on a proposed tattoo law, Barron testified that when DHEC had earlier measured the distance between Ophidian and the church, it went through the Washington Street door to the Arcade Mall, not the front door on Main Street.

Indeed, a letter from Ophidian landlord Ron Swinson to DHEC, provided to Free Times by the regulators, confirms that the Washington Street door to the mall will be limited access, with a sign directing customers to the Main Street door as the preferred entrance.

Barron expressed a sense of relief that Ophidian would finally be able to open its doors.

"It feels good, and I'm just ready to get back to work," she tells Free Times. "We woke up [Tuesday] morning to 120 emails from clients. We were kind of worried along this journey that we might have lost some of our clients. But I think we've gained some. It's just awesome."

Barron is the former longtime owner of Indigo Rose Tattoo in Five Points. She co-owns Ophidian with fellow tattoo artist Chelsea Owen.

It has been a battle to make a tattoo parlor in the Arcade Mall a reality.

First, Columbia City Council in June had to create a pathway for a tattoo parlor to be located in the city center. City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann successfully pushed for a change to the city law, one that allows for tattoo establishments in the city center with special permission from the zoning board. Subsequently, in July, the zoning board granted that special permission.

Then the shop met opposition from DHEC in the fall related to the law about distances between tattoo parlors and churches, schools and playgrounds.

Even though Ophidian now has the permission it needs to operate on Main, Barron says she will continue to advocate for a bill addressing the 1,000-feet law that is making its way through the Statehouse.

The bill, which recently got an approval by the aforementioned state House subcommittee, says that tattoo facilities could locate within the 1,000-foot marker, if leadership of all schools, churches and playgrounds within that distance are OK with it.

Barron says she "absolutely" will continue to show support for the bill. Currently it is up for consideration by the full House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee.

The longtime tattoo artist says she never imagined that it would take nearly a year to get all the approvals needed to open Ophidian in the Arcade Mall.

"There was a lot of regulatory uncertainty," she admits.