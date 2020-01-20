On a cold, bright Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Columbia was the center of the political universe.
A large crowd gathered Monday for the South Carolina NAACP's annual King Day at the Dome march and rally. As has become tradition in presidential election years, Democratic candidates for the Oval Office flocked to the MLK event, with seven of the hopefuls offering remarks on the steps of the Statehouse. Democratic speakers included former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts U.S. Sen Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, businessman Tom Steyer, Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
An eighth candidate — former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg — participated with the other hopefuls in the march from Zion Baptist Church on Washington Street to the Statehouse, but did not speak at the event.
The King Day at the Dome rally — which is in its 20th year — has become a go-to stop for Democrats campaigning in early voting South Carolina, whose "First in the South" primary is set for Feb. 29. While there are contests that are sooner than the Palmetto State's — including caucuses in Iowa (Feb. 3) and Nevada (Feb. 22) and a primary in New Hampshire (Feb. 11) — South Carolina marks the first contest in a state with considerable racial diversity, as black voters make up roughly two-thirds of the state’s Democratic primary electorate.
Sanders, the progressive senator who is hoping for a better showing in South Carolina than in the 2016 primary, when he was crushed here by Hillary Clinton, lauded King's revolutionary nature, and noted that spirit is still in great demand in America.
"He took on the entire political establishment, he took on the economic establishment, and he fought racism every step of the way," Sanders said. "Our job is not just to remember the history of Dr. King, it is to absorb his revolutionary spirit and apply it today. That means that we will fight racism in every part of American society. We will tell Republican governments that they will not suppress the vote."
Polls have continued to show Biden in the lead in South Carolina, with a FOX News poll a couple weeks ago even showing the former vice president with a wide 21-point edge in the Palmetto State. Fighting a cough on a chilly, blustery MLK Day in Columbia, Biden told the crowd he thinks there is a chance to heal the divisive political divide of the moment.
"We have a tremendous opportunity to take the next great step forward for racial justice, criminal justice, domestic justice, environmental justice," Biden said. "Folks, we have a chance to rip out the the systemic roots of racism in this country. To paraphrase Dr. King, we have guided missiles, but we have misguided men leaving this nation. So, if you don't like what's going on in this country, you only have one thing to do: work. And don't stop working until November 3."
Warren, the progressive second term senator from Massachusetts, has continually polled near the top of the Democratic field nationwide. In Columbia, she spoke of a desire to work to close the racial wealth gap in America. As noted in an August 2019 piece in The New York Times Magazine, white Americans have seven times the wealth of black Americans, on average.
"Our economy has been hijacked by the rich and the powerful," Warren said. "Our government has been hijacked by the rich and the powerful. Our democracy has been hijacked by the rich and the powerful. Look anywhere around you. The racial wealth gap holds back black families all across this nation. ... Toxic wastes are dumped in communities of color. And people getting stopped by the police and being denied the right to vote because of the color of their skin. The list goes on."
Gabbard, the fourth term congresswoman and Iraq war veteran, used her time on the King Day stage to, among other things, decry the United States' seemingly endless warfare around the globe
"As we stand here today our leaders waste trillions of dollars on the new Cold War and wasteful regime change wars that have not made us any safer," Gabbard said. "Right now we are wasting $4 billion every month on war in Afghanistan alone. Yet politicians tell us there is no money for our children's education, no money for teachers' raises, no money to make sure that our children have clean water to drink."
Steyer, the billionaire businessman and philanthropist, has gained name recognition in South Carolina as he's flooded the airwaves with TV commercials and stuffed mailboxes with campaign flyers. And perhaps it's paying off: The aforementioned January Fox News Poll showed him polling at second place in South Carolina, at about 15 percent.
Steyer, who was joined on-stage at the King Day rally by a number of supporters, said his attention is focused on beating Republican President Donald Trump.
"Listen, this is not the time for the people who are running for president to bicker with each other or complain," Steyer said, referencing recent squabbles among some Democrats. "It's not time for wine caves and old stories and old videos. This is a time where we have a job: Beat Mr. Trump. There's no question about that."
MORE TO COME