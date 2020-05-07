Negotiations break down for new Richland County elections director; commissioner resigns

Two months ago, the Richland County Election Commission voted unanimously on hiring a new elections director for the state's capital county, seemingly ending a long search for a new leader for the embattled office.

Now it appears that search is back to square one, as the commission could reportedly not come to a contract agreement with their selected candidate.

The negotiation breakdown has led one member of the commission — Vice Chairman Craig Plank — to resign in frustration.

On March 5, the commission voted to select Tammy Smith, who is the assistant administrator of elections in Wilson County, Tennessee, to head up elections in Richland County. But contract talks with Smith dragged on for two months.

Earlier this week, according to Plank, Smith officially declined the job offer, roughly a month before the June 9 primaries.

Richland County has been without a permanent elections director since the May 2019 firing of Rokey Suleman. Thad Hall was named an interim director following Suleman's dismissal, but left for another job a short time later. Terry Graham, who has been with the office since August 2018, was then appointed interim director, and continues to hold that post.

Meanwhile, following the failed negotiations to bring in Smith from Tennessee, Plank has tendered his resignation, effective May 7.

"It is a burdensome decision to step away from the responsibilities placed before me as a commissioner," Plank says in his resignation letter to commission Chairman Charles Austin and other members of the board, a copy of which was obtained by Free Times. "But because of ongoing facts surrounding the board's hiring process, and the recent outcome of the permanent director decision, coupled with the board's unfortunate failure to negotiate — which was within its control — I am left significantly concerned about the accuracy and the operational integrity of our future elections."

Free Times has left multiple messages for Austin.

When reached by phone, Plank expressed his frustration with the commission's talks with Smith. He indicated the commission was essentially unwilling to negotiate a salary figure with her.

"At this critical time, we had all supported [on March 5] hiring her," Plank says. "Then we weren't willing to negotiate, where the board was at. And we lost her. It's terribly disappointing. ... To take all these months to get somebody was just entirely too long. It was terribly disappointing. For just my principles and the way I looked at the situation ... I just don't know if I can progress [the commission] any further."

Citing the legal nature of contract negotiations, Plank declined to say how far apart the county and Smith were in regards to a salary number, but he claims the amount was "small."

"We lost it," Plank says. "It is clearly something that I think would have been done. It was over just a silly amount. ... But here's the thing: Every offer was the same. We didn't change."

Plank says the election commission is now reopening a search for a permanent director.

Elections have long been troublesome in Richland County. The November 2012 election was particularly memorable, with many complaining of machine shortages and hours-long waits at the polls on a day when, among other things, a contentious, $1 billion transportation penny tax referendum was on the ballot.

And then there was the 2018 elections debacle. In that instance, more than 1,000 ballots were not counted in the November election. While the blunder didn’t affect the outcome of any races, it shook Gov. Henry McMaster’s confidence in the county elections commission. Subsequently, he removed the entire board in February 2019.

“The repeated actions and behavior of these officials are wholly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” McMaster wrote in an executive order. “To regain and maintain Richland County voters’ confidence at the ballot box, the entire board must be replaced with new leadership.”

After that new board was installed, it formally removed Suleman from the director post in May 2019.

And then there was another gaffe during this year's Feb. 29 Democratic presidential preference primary. In that instance, 74 absentee ballots were miscounted. It was eventually determined that the missing ballots in question had been accidentally left in a locked storage room. They were ultimately added to the county’s tally and certified.