If you don’t see a lot of new development walking Five Points proper, just head a few blocks up Devine Street.
The corridor east of Five Points between King Street and Sims Avenue, just outside Columbia’s Shandon neighborhoods, is already known for a lot of fancy retail shops and restaurants.
And there’s more to come. A lot more.
A new, upscale condominium project called The Trolley at Devine District is now going up at the intersection of Maple and Devine streets, right beside the old Schneider School (now an apartment complex known as GranDevine).
The 30 units consist of 22 two-bedroom condos, four efficiencies, three three-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit.
According to property descriptions posted online, prices range from $199,000 for a 573-square-foot efficiency to $360,000 for a 1,480-square-foot, three-bedroom condo.
The property is sought after because of its Five Points-adjacent location, according to the listing agent, Graeme Moore of The Moore Company.
“Devine Street is as strong as it’s ever been,” he says.
Moore says the attraction is part of a “lock and leave” trend as more people are coming out of single-family homes to live in maintenance-free dwellings within walking distance to stores, restaurants and entertainment areas.
If you cross Maple Street from The Trolley, you’ll see another line of new buildings going up that will feature approximately 115 apartments with amenities, like a rooftop lounge and a coffee bar.
The project is also expected to house 5,000 square feet of retail space and 30,000 square feet of modernized office space. The retail space will face Devine Street, adjacent to the fire station.
The office building on the corner, known as Devine Station, will also be renovated.
Both sites occupy a space of nearly three acres along the very heart of Devine. The total project is dubbed The Devine District.
But that’s not all. Devine Street will also soon have a new bank — and perhaps a new hotel.
A prominent office building at the corner of Devine and King streets, the former site of Homeowners Mortgage, will soon be the site of First Palmetto Bank. The bank will offer complete banking services and drive-up teller windows.
According to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall, the city of Columbia has purchased a different three-story office building on the 2200 block of Devine and hopes to bring a “boutique hotel” to the site.
Duvall says the site was acquired because of its close location to Five Points and the site’s large parking capacity that could be used by shoppers.
The building has been occupied by several public agencies, including the State Department of Probation and Parole, the and the Department of Consumer Affairs. Those agencies will be allowed to stay in the building