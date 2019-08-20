Filing for November's City of Columbia municipal election has opened, and incumbent at-large City Councilman Howard Duvall has drawn a challenger.
Sara Middleton, who is general counsel for LTC Health Solutions and whose family has invested heavily in the 1600 block of Main Street, has filed to seek the at-large seat. City records show Middleton filed on Tuesday morning.
There are three seats up for grabs in the Nov. 5 election: the at-large seat currently held by Duvall, the District 2 seat currently held by Ed McDowell and the District 3 post held by Moe Baddourah.
Baddourah, Duvall and McDowell have all filed to seek re-election. Filing will remain open until Sept. 6.
Construction and design firm owner Will Brennan has filed to seek the District 3 seat, and educator John Loveday has long announced he also will vie for the District 3 spot, as well. In fact, Baddourah, Loveday and Brennan have already participated in at least one candidate forum.
While Middleton is the first challenger to actually file to run against Duvall, there is another candidate who also has announced a challenge for the at-large — i.e. citywide — seat. Dylan Gunnels, a refugee services coordinator with Lutheran Services Carolinas, has said he'll seek the seat. He confirmed to Free Times that he plans to formally file soon.
On her campaign website, Middleton, an attorney, lists public safety and business development as key issues in her platform.
"I believe Columbia has a branding problem," she says on the campaign site. "We must market our city as a place of growth so that businesses will want to move here and employees and their families will want to call Columbia home."
The Middleton family — including Sara's father Scott and brother Greg — has been a driving force in the revitalization of the 1600 block of Main Street in Columbia. The family has developed a number of businesses there, including The Grand boutique bowling alley/lounge, Michael's Cafe and Catering, the Venue on Main and others.
Free Times has left a message for Sara Middleton.