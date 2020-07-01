McMaster says Blowfish games with fans in stands violates emergency order

It appears that Lexington County Blowfish baseball games — set to begin Wednesday night at Lexington County Baseball Stadium — could be in violation of Gov. Henry McMaster's emergency orders regarding the novel coronavirus.

While the state has lifted a number of retail and other restrictions that were in place over the last several months in regard to COVID-19, there are a number of activities that are still banned under McMaster's orders. One of the banned activities in the emergency order is "spectator sports."

The Lexington County Blowfish are a summer woodbat team, comprised of collegiate players, which plays in the Coastal Plain League. The team is set to play a truncated 40-game schedule, which is slated to begin Wednesday, July 1, against the Bomb Island Bombers. The team has been selling tickets to Wednesday's game and upcoming games, and has been planning to play with limited attendance and certain safety precautions in place.

But the team's plans to play with fans in attendance came into question Wednesday afternoon during a news conference held by McMaster. During the news conference, the governor repeatedly noted that "spectator sports" remain prohibited under his emergency order.

At one point, a member of the press corps asked the governor specifically about the Blowfish's plans to play games with fans in the stands.

"Spectator sports are not allowed under the existing executive order," McMaster answered. "I would say, again, those who violate those existing executive orders, those lawful orders, that there will be consequences of some kind."

When asked later in the conference whether the Blowfish could fall into a "loophole" that allows for amateur athletics, the governor responded "What loophole? I'm not aware of a loophole."

Back in late May, the governor gave the go-ahead for amateur youth and recreational sports leagues to begin practicing, with competitive play allowed beginning June 15. In guidelines provided in May, the governor's office said, "effective June 15, 2020, youth sports organizers and recreation departments may begin holding games or similar competitions, with or without spectators." Those guidelines also had provisions for concessions and other functions, and, as for fan seating, the guidelines say "spectators must adhere to social distancing requirements for anyone not in the same family. Bleachers and seating areas should be marked or arranged to allow for proper social distancing."

The governor's office confirmed to Free Times that spectators are allowed at youth league and American Legion games. However, the governor's office sees the Blowfish as a different situation than youth league games, in part because it is a business enterprise.

When reached by Free Times late Wednesday afternoon, a bit more than an hour before the scheduled first pitch of his team's season, Blowfish owner Bill Shanahan seemed stunned by the governor's comments at the press conference.

"I just heard about his comments about 30 minutes ago," Shanahan says. "We are now trying to get clarification. We are an amateur team. We've been following everything under the guidelines of accelerateSC [the governor's COVID-19 economic recovery program]. We operate under the Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission with our fields."

At 5:54 p.m., Shanahan said he would not open the gates for Wednesday night's game until he had further clarification on whether allowing spectators inside would violate the governor's order. He said the game, slated for a 7:05 p.m. start, would be played either way, whether there were fans in the stands or not.

The governor was asked Wednesday whether law enforcement should break up the planned Blowfish games if fans were there.

"That will be up to law enforcement," the governor said. "They might be breaking up other criminal activity. They can't be everywhere. The citizens themselves need to understand there is danger involved."

This would be the sixth season for the Blowfish in Lexington County. The team played at old Capital City Stadium in Columbia for a number of years before that.

During his Wednesday press briefing — in which the state announced nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 24 deaths — McMaster stressed the activities and establishments that are still prohibited under his coronavirus emergency orders. Those include spectator sports, indoor movie theaters, concerts, performing arts venues and nightclubs.

The issue with the Blowfish and the governor comes just a day after Minor League Baseball announced that it was canceling the 2020 season after Major League Baseball declined to provide players for the minors. That includes the Class A Columbia Fireflies.

Meanwhile, there have been American Legion baseball games being played across the state recently — including at Columbia's Segra Park, where spectators have been in attendance.