Robert Caslen
Buy Now

Robert Caslen. File/Provided 

In a move unprecedented in recent memory, Gov. Henry McMaster could preside over a University of South Carolina board meeting Friday to force trustees on a vote to make a former West Point leader the school’s new president despite protests from students and faculty, sources told The Post and Courier.

McMaster called trustees last week to lobby for Robert Caslen, a retired three-star Army general now working at the University of Central Florida, USC board member Charles Williams said. The governor hinted that Caslen, a finalist to become President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, could bring a large Army contract to South Carolina’s largest college if he were in charge, Williams said.

“That is a joke,” said Williams, who opposes Caslen. “Why bring in a controversial candidate who divided the campus so much? We can find someone a hell of a lot better.”

For more on this story, click here.

Follow Shain on Facebook and Twitter

Columbia Bureau Chief

Andy Shain runs The Post and Courier's team based in South Carolina's capital city. He was editor of Free Times and has been a reporter and editor for newspapers in Charlotte, Columbia and Myrtle Beach.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation on our Free Times Facebook page.