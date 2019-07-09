In a move unprecedented in recent memory, Gov. Henry McMaster could preside over a University of South Carolina board meeting Friday to force trustees on a vote to make a former West Point leader the school’s new president despite protests from students and faculty, sources told The Post and Courier.
McMaster called trustees last week to lobby for Robert Caslen, a retired three-star Army general now working at the University of Central Florida, USC board member Charles Williams said. The governor hinted that Caslen, a finalist to become President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, could bring a large Army contract to South Carolina’s largest college if he were in charge, Williams said.
“That is a joke,” said Williams, who opposes Caslen. “Why bring in a controversial candidate who divided the campus so much? We can find someone a hell of a lot better.”