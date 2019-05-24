While a larger economic impact study remains forthcoming, Columbia tourism officials are beginning to tout the exposure March's NCAA men's basketball tournament brought to the Capital City.
Bill Ellen, president and CEO of Experience Columbia SC, addressed Richland County Council on May 21 and offered a glimpse at what the tourney brought to Columbia. County Council contributed $50,000 in hospitality tax dollars toward Experience Columbia SC's efforts in the event, according to a tourism bureau spokeswoman.
“I’ve heard a lot of people say it was the most significant sporting event in the region in five decades," Ellen told Council. "The last time we had hosted an NCAA [men's tournament] was 1970, 49 years ago.”
The University of South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena was host to first and second round NCAA games in late March, with schools such as Duke (and its freshman sensation Zion Williamson), Arkansas, Central Florida, Oklahoma and eventual national champion Virginia playing games here.
According to Ellen, more than 47,000 people visited the area over a five-day period because of the tournament.
“We were very fortunate to draw Duke and the University of Virginia," Ellen said. "I think everybody knows Virginia ended up winning the whole thing, so the road to victory came through Columbia, South Carolina, and Richland County.”
The tourism bureau director also noted that nearly 13 million TV viewers watched the Duke-Central Florida game on March 24. It was, by far, the most watched regional game in the 2019 tournament and, according to industry site Sports Media Watch, the highest rated opening weekend NCAA tournament game since 2011.
Ellen added that the hundreds of mentions of Columbia in the mass media during the tournament generated more than $1 million in "publicity value" for the area. He also said "all the hotels in the region saw a significant increase in occupancy and average rate, which resulted in increased accommodations tax and hospitality tax.”
A fuller picture of the economic impact of the tournament remains forthcoming, says Scott Powers, executive director of Experience Columbia SC Sports.
"We have commissioned a study for that," Powers tells Free Times. "The University of South Carolina is helping us with that." He said he expects that report could be ready in June.
South Carolina was, for years, unable to be a host site for the NCAA men's tournament, courtesy of an NAACP tourism boycott of the state because the Confederate flag flew on the the grounds of the State House. That flag came down in 2015, after white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
Once the flag came down, Columbia immediately jumped at the opportunity to host the tournament known colloquially as The Big Dance.
"When that [flag] came down, that next week we traveled to Indianapolis, which is the home of the NCAA, their headquarters, to let them know we were open for business and to find out what we needed to do to host an event," Ellen told County Council. "They told us what we needed to do, and part of it was to work for a year and a half and put together an 89-page bid, which we put together with the help of a lot of people in the community.”
The next opportunity to bid for a chance to host the NCAA men's tournament will come later this year. Ellen says bids to host in 2023, 2024, 2025 or 2026 are due in October. The NCAA would announce its city selections in August 2020.
“We’re hoping we shined bright enough for the NCAA to come back," Ellen said. "I feel like we did.”
As for the $50,000 County Council put toward the tournament, Councilman Jim Manning said it was "worth every penny."
"What have we had that drew that many people to town, that you know of?" Manning wondered to a Free Times reporter. "You think of some of these little festivals that we give [hospitality tax] to and how many people come to town for that. I know when people leave from the little festivals we have, they don't ever speak on a national level about how much they liked coming here and being a part of it, like [Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski] did."