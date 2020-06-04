List: Support black-owned businesses in the Columbia area

Racial injustices, police brutality and the current protests against them — both local and national — are an omnipresent topic right now. And Free Times has seen and heard many of you wondering how you might help. In an effort to provide one more resource to guide you in this regard, we're compiling — and continuing to update — this list of black-owned businesses in the Columbia area, so you can directly support the community where you live.
It's long, but by no means complete, so please email editor@free-times.com with any additions that need to be made.
Bella Desire Creative Conservatory LLC
Big Bull's Bang'n BBQ and Southern Comfort Food
Bubbo's Geechie Cuisine and Takeout
Cannon Chauffeur and Valet Services
Clean Freaks Cleaning Service LLC
Damon's Barber Shop
Finklin Pharmacy
The Groove Smoothie and Juice Bar
Harambe Ethiopian Restaurant
Integrity Property Inspections LLC
Island Paradise Jamaican Restaurant
Karen's Mobile Kitchen & Catering
Loretta Hair Boutique
Main Street Bakery & Gift Shop
Main Street Wellness Center
N'Elegance 2000 Beauty Salon
New Direction 215, LLC
Prompt Designs
Regal Lounge Men's Barber & Spa
Rawtopian Bliss Raw Vegan Diners Club
Red Rooster Sports Bar and Grill
Smoke's Barber Shop
Teresa's Hair Gallery
Total Health Spa at Lake Carolina
Two Notch Restaurant Bar&Grill
Whitmore Accounting Services
Williams & Williams Realty Company