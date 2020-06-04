You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

List: Support black-owned businesses in the Columbia area

  • Updated
JAC_5265.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen serves customers from its food truck at last year's Indie Grits festival.

 John Carlos

Racial injustices, police brutality and the current protests against them — both local and national — are an omnipresent topic right now. And Free Times has seen and heard many of you wondering how you might help. In an effort to provide one more resource to guide you in this regard, we're compiling — and continuing to update — this list of black-owned businesses in the Columbia area, so you can directly support the community where you live.

It's long, but by no means complete, so please email editor@free-times.com with any additions that need to be made.

27 Pancakes

8th Wonder Cuisine

A. A. Dicks Funeral Home

Alleana's Kitchen

Allnightlock

Asanka Kitchen

Bella Desire Creative Conservatory LLC

Big Boy's Original Smokehouse

Big Bull's Bang'n BBQ and Southern Comfort Food

Big T's BBQ

Black Pages

Blue Ribbon Taxi Service

Bubbo's Geechie Cuisine and Takeout

Blush Salon

Cakes LaMo'r Bakery

Cannon Chauffeur and Valet Services

Capital City Kitchen & Grill

Carolina Panorama

Cardinal Consulting

Carolina Kernels

Charming Cupcakes

CHEF T TAKEOUT

Clean Freaks Cleaning Service LLC

Cocoa Herbals & Company

Cook’s/Moe’s Deli & Bakery

Colonial Realty

Czar Records

Damon's Barber Shop

DESA, Inc

Davitte Richardson - Realtor

Denean the Coffee Queen

The Donut Guy

Dowdy Jr Ernest E DDS

E & J Tax Service

Family 1st Café

Finklin Pharmacy

Fishin' Fellas

Fleur de Licious Creole

The Food Academy

Food Gallery

Garners Ferry Seafood

Gist Law Firm

Goat's

The Gold Den

Golden Wings

Greedy Rascals

The Groove Smoothie and Juice Bar

Happy Pets Salon & Spaw

Harambe Ethiopian Restaurant

The House of Hathor

Indulge N PTS

Infusion420

Integrity Property Inspections LLC

Island Paradise Jamaican Restaurant

Javis Financial Services

Karen's Mobile Kitchen & Catering

Katherine R. Myers Law Firm

Kiki's Chicken & Waffles

Kreative Blessings Catering

Lita's Treats

Loretta Hair Boutique

Main Street Bakery & Gift Shop

Main Street Wellness Center

MainEatz

Martin Legal

Mattie's Thrift Store

Memory Fit

Mesha’s Sinful Cakes & More

Mimie's Delect-A-Bowls

Mojak Snaks

Mr.Seafood#1

Ms B's Southern Soul Food

My House Restaurant and Bar

Mynt Chophouse

N'Elegance 2000 Beauty Salon

New Direction 215, LLC

NOISY WINGS

Palate

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen

Pearson Funeral Home

Perfectly Plated

Piecewise Coffee

Pinpoint Visual

Prompt Designs

Queen's Diner

Queens of Clean Cola

Regal Lounge Men's Barber & Spa

R & R Bar and Grill

R.B. Top Chef 

Railroad BBQ

Rainbow Rose Printers

Rare Variety Cafe

Rawkin Kitchen

Rawtopian Bliss Raw Vegan Diners Club

Red Rooster Sports Bar and Grill

The Reggae Grill

Re-InVintage

The Reizod Vegan Experience

The Restaurant Next Door

Roy's Grille

Saucewithspoons

S&A Seafood

Silver Fox Grill

Smoke's Barber Shop

Smoke It Up Food Truck

Solbird Entertainment LLC

The Soloman Law Group

Southern Seafood & Diet

Sunrise Artisan Bath and Body

Super Beauty, Inc

Sweet Temptations Bakery

Table Linen and More

Teresa's Hair Gallery

TJ's Elements LLC

TNT Martial Arts and Fitness

Toliver's Barbershop

Total Health Spa at Lake Carolina

True BBQ

Turntable City

The Twist SC

Two Notch Restaurant Bar&Grill

Vinyl Genie

Von’s Southern Diner

The Well LLC

Whitmore Accounting Services

Williams & Williams Realty Company

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News