Juvenile, Yolanda Adams and Jazzy Jeff to perform at Friday Steyer rally in Columbia

More nationally popular musicians are descending on Columbia today on behalf of presidential candidates ahead of tomorrow's South Carolina Democratic primary.

The upstart campaign of billionaire Tom Steyer will hold a rally tonight (Feb. 28) at 6:30 p.m. at the John Hurst Adams Gymnasium at Allen University, one of the city’s two side-by-side historically black colleges and universities.

Performing are Juvenile (the rapper known for songs such as 1998's "Back That Azz Up" and 2003's "Slow Motion"), Yolanda Adams (a gospel singer and the host of a nationally syndicated radio show) and Jazzy Jeff (the DJ and producer best known for his association with Will Smith and his part on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), per a release from the Steyer campaign.

Doors for the public event open at 6 p.m.

Steyer, Chris Trainor reported in a Feb. 26 Free Times cover story, “could capture African American and moderate voters that might otherwise have found their way to [former Vice President] Joe Biden” after “pouring money into TV commercials, internet ads, mailers and billboards in the Palmetto State.”

Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders also has some celebrity firepower in town today, as Killer Mike, one half of the rap duo Run the Jewels, gave a talk and answered questions on his behalf at APB Sneaker + Apparel Boutique on Gervais Street a little after noon, and will appear with Sanders at a 2:30 p.m. rally in Finlay Park.