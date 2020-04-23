Judge won't consider alleged brawl in court case against Columbia's Group Therapy

A judge has decided not to include an alleged Feb. 29 brawl at Group Therapy in her considerations about whether the landmark Five Points bar can keep its licenses to sell alcohol.

On Feb. 11 and 12, several factions — law enforcement, the university, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian’s law firm, the state Department of Revenue and a number of residents from neighborhoods near Five Points — came together to protest Group Therapy’s licenses and permits to sell alcohol.

The matter played out in an intense two-day hearing, one which pitted Group Therapy owner and former USC football legend Steve Taneyhill and his attorneys (including CNN pundit and former state Rep. Bakari Sellers) against the various groups that want the bar shut down. The legal efforts from those that want the watering hole shuttered were spearheaded by Chris Kenney, an attorney from Harpootlian's office

Several weeks after the court proceedings in front of administrative law Judge Shrirley Robinson, Kenney made a filing in an attempt to have Robinson reopen the case to consider new evidence. Specifically, he wanted her take into account a fight that happened at Group Therapy on Feb. 29, an incident in which South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents say there were reports of gunfire outside the bar.

“On the early morning of Saturday, February 29, 2020, agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) responded to a fight inside Group Therapy,” Kenney's March 6 motion reads. “While those agents were attempting to restore peace inside the location, gunfire erupted outside the location, causing SLED to abandon the fight and respond to the shots fired.”

That filing included affidavits from SLED agents Kirkland Jordan and James Tallon, who described a brawl occurring inside and outside Group Therapy, which has been a fixture on Greene Street in Five Points for four decades. In the midst of the melee, patrons yelled that there were gunshots outside the bar, but no one was injured or arrested in connection with that accusation.

Those protesting Group Therapy's alcohol licenses were essentially asking Robinson to reconvene a court hearing and consider testimony about the Feb. 29 fight as part of her eventual ruling on the bar.

But, on April 23, Robinson denied that motion. The judge noted that the information about that fight came after the hearing and that it would not likely affect her ultimate ruling in the matter.

"After reviewing the motion and supporting documentation including the affidavits and body camera footage from the law enforcement officers, as well as the law, I find that the motion should be denied," Robinson wrote in her order. "While the evidence that the intervenors seek to introduce is new in that it occurred after the conclusion of the hearing, it is cumulative to that which has already been admitted and will not have any material effect on the outcome of this matter."

Robinson also wrote that, "There is no evidence that any shooting that may have occurred was related to Group Therapy although it would have occurred in the Five Points area."

When reached by Free Times via text message and email, neither Sellers nor Kenney knew when the judge might make her final ruling on whether Group Therapy can continue to sell alcohol. Neither attorney immediately responded to requests for additional comment.

Group Therapy has operated on Greene Street in Five Points since 1978, and has been a hangout for USC students and alums for generations. The bar — which inspired the name of Hootie & the Blowfish’s national tour in 2019 — has, since 2016, been owned by Taneyhill, USC's all-time leader in touchdown passes who went on to a successful high school football coaching career before buying the bar.

But critics of the longtime bar have argued that it contributes to an alcohol-fueled party culture in Five Points, the village just east of USC that has long been a late-night haven for the university's students.

During February's two-day hearing, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook testified that Group Therapy, particularly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, has consistently been a drain on police resources. He cited a one-year period from July 2018 to June 2019 in which police responded to the bar 38 times for incidents. Paperwork filed with the court shows that the incidents in question ranged from underage drinking to patrons with fake IDs to fights outside the bar and beyond.

Harpootlian, USC and the police have been successful — directly or indirectly — in closing four college bars in Five Points in the last couple years. Some have lost their liquor licenses in court battles, while others have chosen to close when a legal fight seemed inevitable.

But Group Therapy, with its more than four-decade history, significant goodwill among USC alums, and proximity to Columbia stars like Taneyhill and Hootie, is a different animal.

The unique nature of the case was highlighted in Sellers' opening statement on Feb. 11, when he evoked Hootie lyrics in open court.

“I have to quote one of my favorite songs: ‘With a little love, and some tenderness / We’ll walk upon the water, we’ll rise above this mess / With a little peace and some harmony / We’ll take the world together, we’ll take them by the hand,’” Sellers said at the time. “Your honor, that’s from Hootie & the Blowfish, ‘Hold My Hand.’ The difference in this case and so many of the cases your honor deals with is that we are talking about Group Therapy, which is a cherished establishment in Columbia.”