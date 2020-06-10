Johnson claims victory in SC House District 80; Rutherford stuns Watts in coroner race

It was well into Wednesday morning before the unofficial final results were tallied in the Richland County election primary, which was marred by poll worker shortages, hourslong lines at combined precincts and reports of incorrect ballots.
However, when the smoke finally cleared, there several notable results.
Perhaps none were more surprising than the Democratic primary for coroner, where challenger and first-time candidate Naida Rutherford pummeled five-term incumbent Gary Watts. Rutherford, a registered nurse, garnered 59 percent of the vote, to Wats' 41 percent.
In the Democratic primary for the state House seat in Lower Richland's District 80, newcomer Jermaine Johnson thoroughly defeated two-decade incumbent Jimmy Bales. Johnson unofficially had 73 percent of the vote to Bales' 27 percent. Johnson, a former college basketball star who was Andrew Yang's state campaign chairman in his presidential run earlier this year, will face Republican Vincent Wilson in November.
In Richland County Council's District 2 Democratic primary, challenger Derrek Pugh narrowly defeated longtime incumbent Joyce Dickerson. Pugh got 50.48 percent of the vote, to Dickerson's 49.52 percent. Assuming the tally is certified Thursday, Pugh will face Green Party candidate Javar Juarez in the general election.
In the state House District 75 Democratic race, attorney Rhodes Bailey (57 percent) defeated businesswoman Heather Bauer (43 percent). Bailey will face Republican Kirkman Finlay in November.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott cruised to a seventh term. In that Democratic primary, Lott had 71 percent of the vote, while Jason Roberts had 21 percent and A.V. Strong had 8 percent. There is no Republican in the race.
In the Republican race for state Senate in District 20, Benjamin Dunn (72 percent) was victorious over Randy Dickey (28 percent). Dunn will face Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian in the general election.
Several Richland County Council races are headed to runoffs on June 23.
In County Council's District 7 Democratic primary incumbent Gwen Kennedy (42 percent) led challengers Gretchen Barron (36 percent) and Richard Brown (22 percent). Barron will meet Kennedy in the runoff.
In the Democratic primary for County Council in District 8, Overture Walker had 46 percent of the vote, to Hamilton Grant's 42 percent and Wayne Gilbert's 12 percent. Walker and Grant will now meet in the runoff. The winner of that race would face Republican Gary Dennis in the fall.
Out in County Council's District 9 Democratic primary, incumbent Chip Jackson (49.67 percent) led Jonnieka Farr (24.17 percent), Angela Addison (18.59 percent) and Jerry Rega (7.56 percent). Jackson and Farr will meet in the runoff.
And in Richland County Council's District 10 Democratic primary, challenger Cheryl English had 44 percent of the vote, while incumbent Dalhi Myers had 43 percent and Jackie Bush had 13 percent, setting up Myers and English for a June 23 runoff.