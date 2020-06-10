Johnson claims victory in SC House District 80; other races still in limbo

As the clock approached 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the elections picture in Richland County was far from clear following a primary day that was marred by poll worker shortages, hourslong lines at combined precincts and reports of incorrect ballots.
However, there were a couple races in Richland that seemed a little more certain than others.
For instance, in the Democratic primary for the state House seat in Lower Richland's District 80, newcomer Jermaine Johnson thoroughly defeated two-decade incumbent Jimmy Bales. With all precincts reporting in that district, Johnson unofficially had 73 percent of the vote to Bales' 27 percent. Johnson, a former college basketball star who was Andrew Yang's state campaign chairman in his presidential run earlier this year, will face Republican Vincent Wilson in November.
In the House District 75 Democratic race, attorney Rhodes Bailey (56 percent) was leading businesswoman Heather Bauer (44 percent) with 95 percent of precincts reporting. The winner will face Republican Kirkman Finlay in November.
With 80 percent of precincts reporting, it appears Sheriff Leon Lott will cruise to a seventh term. In that Democratic primary, Lott had 73 percent of the vote, while Jason Roberts had 20 percent and A.V. Strong had 7 percent. There is no Republican in the race.
In a brewing surprise, challenger Naida Rutherford (57 percent) was leading five-term incumbent Gary Watts (43 percent) in the Democratic primary for Richland County coroner with 80 percent of precincts reporting. Rutherford is a first-time political candidate. There is not a Republican in the race.
In the Republican race for state Senate in District 20, Benjamin Dunn (72 percent) appeared well on his way to victory over Randy Dickey (28 percent) with 50 percent of precincts reporting. Dunn would face Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian in the general election.
The status on all of the primaries for Richland County Council was much murkier as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.
With 67 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent District 2 Councilwoman Joyce Dickerson was fending off challenger Derrek Pugh, 52 percent to 48 percent. The winner would face Green Party hopeful Javar Juarez in November.
In County Council's District 7 Democratic primary, with 70 percent of polling places reporting, incumbent Gwen Kennedy (40 percent) was ahead of challengers Gretchen Barron (38 percent) and Richard Brown (22 percent) with about 70 percent of precincts reporting.
In the Democratic primary for County Council District 8, with 37 percent of precincts reporting, Overture Walker had 44 percent of the vote, to Hamilton Grant's 42 percent and Wayne Gilbert's 14 percent. The winner of that race would face republican Gary Dennis in the fall.
Out in County Council's District 9 Democratic primary, incumbent Chip Jackson (52 percent) was leading Jonnieka Farr (21 percent), Angela Addison (16 percent) and Jerry Rega (11 percent) with 32 percent of precincts reported.
And in Richland County Council's District 10 Democratic primary, challenger Cheryl English had 46 percent of the vote, while incumbent Dalhi Myers had 42 percent and Jackie Bush had 12 percent, with 74 percent of precincts reporting.
Any necessary election runoffs would be on June 23.