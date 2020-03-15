Javar Juarez says he'll seek Richland Council's District 2 seat

The race for the District 2 seat on Richland County Council appears set to be a competitive affair.

Javar Juarez, an insurance agent and community activist, tells Free Times he plans to seek the District 2 seat. That seat is currently occupied by Democratic fourth-term Councilwoman Joyce Dickerson. Juarez will run as a Democrat.

Blythewood resident Derrek Pugh also has announced a run for the District 2 seat, and also will run as a Democrat.

Filing for local elections is set to open March 16 and remain open until March 30.

Council’s District 2 is mostly in the northern part of Richland County, stretching from just northwest of the City of Columbia out to parts of the Northeast. It includes Blythewood, the rapidly growing small town that has seen its population swell from just more than 800 to more than 3,400 in the last two decades. But it also includes portions closer to the heart of Columbia. Juarez lives on Spotswood Drive, just north of I-20 and just east of Broad River Road.

Juarez, 37, is a native San Bernardino, California, who came to Columbia to study music at Benedict College. He tells Free Times he's had numerous people come to him for help in dealing with the county — enough to spur him into the political arena.

"People began telling me their plights, almost a year ago" he says. "They tell me what's wrong. They tell me they've tried to get things done, and they haven't been able to do so. They'll call on me to go down to [the county administration building at] 2020 Hampton St. and try to figure it out. I said, 'You know what, I've got to do this in an official capacity, because it is not being done.' So, my community chose me."

Juarez says that processes and customer service at the county administration building are "largely broken" and that doing business with the county is time-consuming and inconvenient. He says he thinks he could help push the county toward better efficiency.

"I'm young enough, smart enough and inclined enough in technology to be able to know that we've got to have better web services and technology," Juarez says. "We have to be able to use staff in a more resourceful way."

Juarez doesn't hold back in criticizing Dickerson, the longtime councilwoman who has, at various times, been the body's vice chairwoman and chairwoman.

He says he's attended County Council meetings and is concerned with what he sees as excessive spending by the county and a dearth of confident leadership.

"Spending, after what I've seen sitting in chambers, is out of control," Juarez says. "We've got people like [Councilwoman] Dickerson who really don't know what they are spending money on and how to maximize our dollars for the benefit of the citizens. We don't need to sit in chambers and ask the county attorney to remind us what an initiative is on the floor. We should already be educated and informed about where our county dollars are being spent."

Juarez insists that, if elected, he can bring the communities of District 2 together to push toward prosperity.

"The first thing I would like to do is bridge the gap between the communities," he says. "Our first plight is that our communities are disjointed. We don't need to spend any money to do that. You need love to accomplish that. Our neighborhoods, HOAs, everybody is operating in a survival mode. That's unfortunate in such a beautiful place in which we live."

Council seats up for election this year include District 2 (currently held by Dickerson), District 3 (Yvonne McBride), District 7 (Gwen Kennedy), District 8 (Jim Manning, who is not seeking re-election), District 9 (Chip Jackson) and District 10 (Dalhi Myers).