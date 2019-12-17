The state Public Service Commission will hear strong opposition from Irmo Town Council when it considers a rate hike from Blue Granite Water Company during a hearing expected in the spring of next year.

Council has filed notice of an “intervention” as the commission considers a rate increase that town officials say would add $30 a month to the sewer bill of the average homeowner in Irmo.

At a special called meeting Dec. 11, the council unanimously approved the filing of an intervention — an opportunity to express opposition — because of concerns about the high cost of the planned rate increase.

During the council meeting, Friarsgate resident Amy Damico complained that her sewage bill is three times higher than her water bill.

Another resident called the fee hike proposal “extortion.”

The utility’s rates went up 20 percent in 2018, and another 20 percent in 2019, the council was told. Town officials said continued hiking of those costs could severely over-burden some families already struggling in the Irmo community.

Irmo Town Attorney Jake Moore said he has filed a letter notifying the commission that the town is seeking an intervention on the rate increase.

By intervening, Moore said the town will have some negotiation power to decrease the rate hike.

He plans to bring up questions about why the company is seeking such an increase. He said the company’s sewer service is one of maintaining pipelines, not sewer treatment.

The Town Council has invited Irmo residents to attend a public hearing Dec. 17, at which they can express their opinions on the rate increase. Residents will also have an opportunity to sign a petition opposing the hike.

In a public statement seeking to explain the hike, Blue Granite says it is needed to pay third-party cost increases over which it has no control. Purchased services expenses are incurred from bulk water suppliers and wastewater treatment suppliers, the statement said.

Kathy Condom, a member of the Irmo Council, said she has emailed the governor about her opposition to the increase.

Blue Granite is a private water and sewer company that serves 30,000 customers in South Carolina. According to legal filings, the company is looking to increase customer rates by up to 56 percent.