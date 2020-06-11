Irmo to hold workshop on crime problems at some point in the near future

The town of Irmo is planning a “workshop” on crime problems that have recently surfaced in some normally law-abiding neighborhoods.

Law enforcement leaders from Columbia, Irmo, Richland and Lexington counties have been invited to participate in a joint meeting at the Irmo Town Hall.

The event was scheduled for June 4, but has been postponed following protests and demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota during a confrontation with police in which an officer kneels on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

A new date has not yet been scheduled.

The meeting is being called by Irmo Mayor Barry Walker Sr. in response to several complaints about shootings, break-ins and thefts that appear to be originating in or near Harbison Gardens Apartments, a 180-unit complex on Columbiana Drive.

Walker said the meeting will not be open to the public, but the results of the deliberations and proposed solutions will be made public at a future, open meeting in Irmo.

The “closed meeting” announcement prompted concerns by some citizens about the legality of such a meeting. But officials said Town Council is following normal protocol. The meeting would be open to the public as always, but the council could go into “executive session” as it often does to consider sensitive issues.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Irmo Police Chief Don Perry are expected to attend the meeting, according to town officials. Representatives of the Harbison Gardens Homeowners Association and other neighborhood association leaders are also expected to attend.

Benjie Friday, a resident of Beacon Hill neighborhood which is near Harbison Gardens, said in a letter to Irmo Councilman Bill Danielson that incidents near her home included glass doors broken by gunshots, windows broken by rocks being thrown, cars vandalized and mail stolen.

She said she made a 911 call about shootings “while cowering on the floor beside my bed.”

Danielson said he met with her to discuss the problems and was joined by Chief Holbrook.

Residents of the area say one of the problems is determining which law enforcement agency to call in an emergency. Harbison Gardens is in Columbia, but Irmo police are sometimes called to the area.

Walker said Beacon Hill is not the only area affected by the problems. The Quail Valley neighborhood and other nearby communities have also had problems.

Walker said he does not know what the solution to the problems will be, but they could include more surveillance cameras. He said annexations of some communities to nearby municipalities could bring them closer to law enforcement patrols.

He said the purpose of the meeting will be to come up with the best solutions possible.

“I know if we get all the people involved, we can come up with a solution.”