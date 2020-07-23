Irmo police chief to retire; town names replacement

Irmo Police Chief Don Perry will retire at the end of July after serving the town in law enforcement for more than 20 years. He said it’s time to step down and spend time with his family.

“Irmo has been a good job for me and I’ve made good friends,” Perry offered at a July 21 Town Council meeting where he received a standing ovation from community members and fellow officers.

Irmo Police Capt. Courtney Dennis will be the next police chief.

Dennis began his career with the Irmo Police Department as a reserve police officer and was hired full-time in 2002 as a patrol officer. Since starting with the department, he has worked his way through the ranks and served in a variety of positions including K9 officer, field training officer, evidence custodian, patrol corporal and patrol sergeant, and later served as the sergeant over the criminal investigations team.

Outgoing Chief Perry began in law enforcement 25 years ago and joined the Irmo Police Department in 1998. He has been strongly supported by council members throughout his service, according to town officials.

“Don is an effective chief with a great sense of humor,” said Irmo Town Councilwoman Kathy Condom. “He’s a chief who was happy to explain and keep us informed on council.”

Irmo Mayor Barry Walker Sr. said Perry “laid a good foundation for our police department and we’re going to miss him.”