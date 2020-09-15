Irmo looks to preserve cemetery as landmark to Black leaders from another era

An old, abandoned cemetery in a patch of woods has never attracted much attention even though it is surrounded by several residential communities in the heart of Irmo.

All you will see when driving along Arbor Lane is a roped-off blockade sign in front of a heavily wooded area. It hardly seems like the site of a cemetery. But just a few steps into the woods is a scattering of old tombstones, still marked with names and dates. Some are sunken into the ground.

Buried on the 10-acre site are 20 to 30 bodies, most believed to be African Americans.

What catches your eye after you walk into the site a few yards is the remnants of a brick wall with a small elf-like creature sitting on top. That’s likely an entrance structure to the cemetery.

But the old, crumbling graveyard, considered by some nearby residents as a place to avoid, is likely to turn into something very different

Town officials envision a historic landmark that will call attention to some familiar Black leaders from another era.

The town now plans to seek a major restoration of the burial site, which is linked to an African-American school dating back to the 1800s.

Irmo Town Council became focused on the site after the Harbison Community Association formally requested that the town annex it. The association was concerned about intruders entering the property and digging into the graves, apparently in search of artifacts. By bringing the site into the town of Irmo, it would have better surveillance because of the nearby Irmo Police Department.

But it’s more than a law enforcement issue.

Barry Walker Sr., Irmo’s first African-American mayor, said he has been informed by various sources that the site is historic because of the people who are buried there.

“There are significant people in the cemetery,” he said.

Walker said one of Richland County’s first African-American judges, Harold Boulware, is among those interred.

Before becoming a judge he was the chief attorney who worked on the historic Briggs v. Elliott case, which was merged into the landmark Brown v. Board of Education, the decision that halted segregation in the U.S. After his death in 1983, he was remembered as “a pioneer of the civil rights movement.”

The site is strongly linked to a historic African-American school known as Harbison Institute, which had its beginnings in Abbeville around 1882 and later relocated to the Irmo area at the current site of Midlands Technical College. Between 1913 and 1929, the college expanded through land purchases and donations. The school also purchased a church building once belonging to the Negro Baptists of Irmo, which was founded by the Irmo Presbyterian Church.

The school served students in the Irmo area from approximately 1911 to 1958. Harbison Institute was one of the only places African Americans in the area could receive an education during those earlier times. The burial site was set up close by for persons with close connections to the school.

A former president of the college, C.M. Young, is among the people buried at the site. Young was president when the school relocated to Irmo. The name was then changed from Harbison Institute to Harbison Agricultural College.

To celebrate the legacy of the school, Midlands Technical College produced a documentary on the history of Harbison Institute and the impact its alumni had on the state and the nation. The 33-minute documentary, In Their Own Words: A History of Harbison Institute, aired at MTC’s Airport, Beltline and Harbison campuses in February.

Walker foresees plenty of help for a restoration project. Major players besides the town of Irmo could include Midlands Technical College, the Presbyterian Church and some local charitable organizations.