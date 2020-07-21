Irmo announces 'Youth Zone' initiative to curb crime

Stop crime by improving the lives of young people.

That's the approach that was revealed at a July 15 Irmo Town Council meeting after weeks of deliberation about how to stop increased break-ins, thefts and even some shootings in some of the suburban town’s neighborhoods.

Early discussions of problems prompted expectation of increased police patrols and a cooperative arrangement with different law enforcement jurisdictions that often cross paths in the Irmo area.

But after consulting with local neighborhood associations and taking a close look at criminal incident reports, it was determined that the majority of perpetrators were young people under 21 years of age.

That behavior could be changed with the use of community resources aimed at influencing positive behavior, town leaders decided.

Leading the effort on behalf of the town is Akil Ross, a former principal at Chapin High School who is widely recognized for his educational leadership.

At the online council meeting, Ross outlined a plan that calls for a Youth Zone in the Irmo community that will offer different programs and activities designed to refocus young people on positive activities.

Ross is very familiar with the needs of young people. He started HeartEd, LLC, an educational consulting firm, to share lessons and strategies to further his vision of a future where every community empowers every child.

Ross asked the council to appoint a Youth Zone advisory committee to help formulate the activities that will be needed. Programs mentioned during the meeting included mentoring, family workshops, career counseling, employment opportunities and recreational activities. Churches will be invited to participate.

Ross said he plans to set up a website to get the community involved.

It’s not just a program for residents in the apartment complexes that have had the problems, such as the Harbison Gardens complex, said Irmo Mayor Barry Walker Sr.

“This is open to all,” the town leader stated.

Capt. Courtney Dennis of the Irmo Police Department voiced strong support for the program.

He said the majority of the recent crimes people are concerned about are committed by a young age group.

“I’m excited to see what the results will be,” he said of the plan.

Dave Grove, executive director of the Harbison Community Center, said the gymnasium at the center could be made available for sports activities, such as tennis. The center could offer transportation to those who needed it.

All Irmo Council members voiced strong support for the program.