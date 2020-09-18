Intersection at one end of busy block on Columbia's Main Street closed for construction

An intersection near the Richland County Courthouse and the bustling 1600 block of Main Street will be closed for at least six weeks as Columbia makes a host of roadway improvements.

The businesses on either side of the intersection of Main and Blanding streets, as well as nearby parking spaces, remain open.

There will be a number of upgrades to the intersection, according to assistant city engineer Michael Sheu.

"We are putting in new traffic signals, new crosswalks — which are concrete crosswalks cut into the asphalt road," Sheu says. "There will be new paving in the intersection. There will be new poles, new signals, a complete modernization of that. And we are trying to do this without taking out the trees that are around that intersection. ... It will be prettier."

New curbing will also be a part of the intersection project.

Sheu says he expects the project to take about 45 days, depending on the weather. After that, the city will move north to the intersection of Main and Laurel streets, just beyond Columbia City Hall and make similar improvements there. The combined cost to upgrade both intersections is about $900,000, Sheu says.

"It's part of a beautification program and improvement program we've done on Main Street for about 10 years now, a few blocks at a time," Sheu notes.

This particular intersection work comes on the north end of the resurgent 1600 block of Main, which includes the Woody on Main dance club, Mast General Store, The Grand boutique bowling alley and restaurant, the Hendrix restaurant and the Nickelodeon Theatre, which is still closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.