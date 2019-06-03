The building at 1312 Main St., which is just a couple blocks from the South Carolina State House and for years was home to the business House of Fabrics, is being demolished.
Matt Kennell, who heads up the Main Street property owners group City Center Partnership, confirmed the demolition on Monday morning. Richland County records show 1312 Main St. is owned by Willoughby Farms and Food LLC.
"It is being torn down," Kennell told Free Times. "It's really a shame, but it needs to be torn down."
Kennell says it is his understanding that the building "has deteriorated to the point that it just can't be salvaged."
County records indicate the structure was built in 1950 and is about 5,600 square feet. The building last sold in October 2017 for $500,000.
The store House of Fabrics occupied 1312 Main for many years. House of Fabrics relocated to a spot on Bush River Road in late 2017.
City officials had said there were safety code violations in the building. Since 2017 there had been a notice on the door from the Columbia Fire Department noting there were unsafe conditions in the building.