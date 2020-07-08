Historic Columbia planning state-of-the-art greenhouse for Hampton-Preston site

If all goes as planned, there will be a significant new addition to one of Columbia’s historic sites sometime next year.

Historic Columbia has announced plans to construct a new state-of-the-art greenhouse, with an accompanying gatehouse, on the grounds of the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens on Blanding Street. The plans for the greenhouse and gatehouse need the approval of the City of Columbia’s Design/Development Review Commission, which is set to take up the matter at a July 9 meeting.

The Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation is providing funding for the greenhouse project at Hampton-Preston. Historic Columbia Executive Director Robin Waites estimates the project could come in somewhere between $1.5 million and $2 million.

“The Boyd Foundation has a keen interest in projects that improve public life in the Midlands, and these projects, including the greenhouse and gatehouse at Hampton-Preston, and other garden improvement projects, are of special interest to Susan Boyd,” Boyd Foundation President George Bailey said, in a statement. “The foundation is pleased that these buildings are not only beautiful, but that they will greatly enhance and expand Historic Columbia's capabilities.”

Lambert Architecture and Construction Services is designing the new greenhouse and gatehouse, and the additions will be created to lineup aesthetically with greenhouse and gatehouse structures that were formally on the property. The Hampton-Preston Mansion — which is owned by Richland County and managed by Historic Columbia — was originally built in 1818.

The glass greenhouse — which has been on Historic Columbia’s radar since a 2006 masterplan for gardens and grounds — will have a handful of purposes on the site.

“It will function as a greenhouse, and there will be a section of it that is just for propagation of plants that would have been grown at that site,” Waites says. “Then there will be an interpretive greenhouse section, that we’ll have classes in and maybe do some small programs, teaching people how to propagate their own plants, those sorts of things.”

The building will also serve as storage for equipment that will be used on the grounds.

According to information on Historic Columbia’s website, what is now known as the Hampton-Preston Mansion was built in 1818 by merchant Ainsley Hall. In 1823, it was sold to Wade Hampton I, and “for the next 50 years, the estate grew to be Columbia's grandest residence under the Hampton and Preston families and the many men, women and children they enslaved. In the 100 years following the Civil War, the mansion and its touted gardens hosted many different owners, including colleges and a tourist home.”

Waites says there will also be a critical interpretive space near the entrance of the greenhouse.

“It will look at sort of the evolution of landscapes in Columbia, and talk about individuals who have been engaged in that process,” she says. “We’ll have an opportunity to talk about, at that site specifically, the family engagement, which was probably minimal, and really focus on the enslaved labor that made that site possible. We’re continuing to look for ways to tell a more balanced story of the property, both interpretive and functional.”

Waites notes that there will also be information provided to visitors noting that the greenhouse and gatehouse are reconstructions, not original buildings.

The Hampton-Preston greenhouse project needs the aforementioned approval of the city’s design commission, and Waites says it will also need some approvals from the state Historic Preservation Office. The Historic Columbia director hopes construction can begin before the end of 2020, with possible completion by summer 2021.

Waites expressed appreciation for the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation, which, in addition to providing funding for the coming greenhouse initiative, has previously provided $1.5 million for other improvements at Hampton-Preston.

“Honestly, we could not have done anything much of what we have been able to do at Hampton-Preston over the last four years without the Boyd Foundation,” she says.