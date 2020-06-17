Historic Columbia calls for removal of Tillman statue from Statehouse grounds

Historic Columbia, the nonprofit dedicated to preserving the culture and heritage of Columbia and Richland County, is calling for the removal of the statue of late former Governor and U.S. Sen. Ben Tillman — an avowed white supremacist — from the grounds of the South Carolina Statehouse.

Debate about the Tillman memorial — situated near Gervais Street on the north side of the Statehouse — has sparked anew in the wake of the many protests against racial injustice in recent weeks. The protests have come after George Floyd, an African American man, was killed after a white police officer in Minnesota kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Democratic state Rep. Seth Rose, a Columbia attorney, has proposed legislation to remove the statue of the firebrand former governor who was open in his racism. Tillman, who was governor from 1890 to 1894 and a U.S. senator from 1895 to 1918, worked tirelessly to deny African Americans access to the ballot box and, as noted by Historic Columbia, once bragged that he “shot negroes and stuffed ballot boxes” in the racially charged 1876 Hamburg Massacre.

"This monument must be removed because it conveys the state’s support of white supremacy in a space intended to represent and serve all citizens of South Carolina," reads a June 17 statement from the Historic Columbia board of trustees and staff. "As we witness the continued violence perpetrated against Black Americans in our state and across the country, we must confront the state-sponsored memorialization of Benjamin R. Tillman on the Statehouse grounds.

"Tillman was a white supremacist who used his powers as governor, and as a United States Senator, to tirelessly advocate for the violent subjugation of Black Americans, including promoting lynching as a credible form of law enforcement."

The history-focused nonprofit also pushed back against the idea that taking down the Tillman Statehouse statue eliminates the former governor and senator from the state's history.

"To remove the Tillman statue will not erase his place in history," the organization said in its statement. "Historic Columbia has incorporated Tillman’s role in disenfranchising and terrorizing Black Americans in the new permanent exhibition at the Modjeska Monteith Simkins House, which will open this September.

"In actuality, the removal of a monument to white supremacy from the State House grounds delivers a powerful declaration at the start of what must be a new, more equitable era in South Carolina’s history — one in which its Black citizens will not be erased."

The large Tillman statue has stood on the north side of the Statehouse since 1940. A campaign to build a statue in memory of Tillman began in the late 1920s, several years after his 1918 death. Gov. John Gardiner Richards spearheaded a commission to establish the monument. When the statue was eventually unveiled in 1940, it came at a time when there were rumblings against the Jim Crow laws and racial discrimination in which Tillman was instrumental.

Historic Columbia has recently been working to provide greater context to monuments and statues across the Statehouse grounds. It hosted a number of in-person tours of the grounds last year, and hosted follow-up forums after those tours. A virtual version of that tour, with information and context about the statues and when they were erected, is available online.

Discussion about Tillman — and various monuments to him — has swirled around South Carolina amid the recent protests. Aside from the efforts to get the Statehouse statue removed, the Clemson University board of trustees is asking the state Legislature for a mechanism to change the name of Tillman Hall at the school back to its original name of "Main Building." Clemson also is removing the name of late former Vice President John C. Calhoun, an ardent defender of slavery, from its honors college.

Meanwhile, Winthrop College's board of trustees is also set to ask the Legislature's permission to remove Tillman's name from a building on its campus.

Removing the Tillman statue from the Statehouse grounds will not likely be an easy process. The monument has long been presumed to be protected under the Heritage Act — part of a compromise that resulted in the Confederate flag being removed from the Statehouse dome in 2000 — which prohibits the removal or altering of historic monuments without two-thirds support in both chambers of the Legislature. For his part, Rose has argued that the monument is not technically protected under that act, as Tillman was not directly associated with any of a number of wars listed in the law's language.

Either way, any move to take down the statue of the late white supremacist would likely need robust support from Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

It doesn't yet look like there's a groundswell of that support there for the various potential challenges to the Heritage Act.

As noted by The Post and Courier, when asked June 17 about the possibility relaxing the law to allow for the college buildings named for Tillman to be renamed, Senate President Harvey Peeler, the Cherokee County Republican, says lawmakers will likely be more focused on different matters, like the economic downturn associated with the coronavirus pandemic, reopening schools and other things.

“Changing the name of a stack of bricks and mortar is at the bottom of my to-do list,” Peeler told the paper.