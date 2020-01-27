The president of Blue Granite Water Co. tried to make amends with the town of Irmo at the Jan. 21 Town Council meeting after sewage leaks from his company’s wastewater treatment plant raised loud complaints about pollution.

Don Denton promised to “rebuild the relationship” with the Irmo community and make all the necessary repairs to fix the problems.

The town of Irmo ticketed Blue Granite for unlawful discharge of raw sewage after heavy rains last month caused some problems near Rawls Creek.

Denton said Blue Granite is working on the sewer leak problems, caused by growth in tree roots that have clogged the system. He said the problem areas have been identified and restoration is 20 percent complete.

He didn’t address another major concern in the town of Irmo: his company’s plan to raise sewer bills up to 56 percent.

At the council meeting Irmo residents continued to raise questions about the sewer service rate hike, which some say will raise their sewer bill to $100 a month.

Irmo resident Lila Cartledge said she expects a high sewer bill even though she is the only occupant of her home. She said the bill is not linked to usage.

“It’s totally ludicrous” to have such rate increases for people on fixed income, said another Irmo resident, Pat Witt.

When asked about the rate increase after the meeting, Denton said increased revenues are needed by Blue Granite to maintain an aging system negatively affected by infrastructure that dates back to the 1930s and is badly in need of rehabilitation.

Denton said utility costs are not just going up in Irmo, but throughout the nation.

Council members did not address the rate increase at the council meeting, but the town has filed for an intervention opposing the hike when it goes before the Public Service Commission for approval. Several council members have been outspoken in their opposition to the rate hike.

The sewer rate issue is one of the first controversies to be taken up by a newly elected Town Council, headed by the freshly minted mayor, Barry Walker Sr. Walker unseated long-time mayor Hardy King in November. Two incumbent council members, Julius Waites and Mark Pouliot, lost their seats to newcomers Erik Sickinger and Kelly Busch. A special election will be held on March 3 to fill the council seat vacated by Walker.

According to a news release from the town, the following candidates have officially filed for the vacant council seat: Barbara Waldman, Arthur McClain, Mike Ward and Bill Danielson.

The candidates are all political newcomers who have not held elective office before. One of the candidates, Mike Ward, ran for mayor in November. He came in third, behind Walker and King.

Ward is a licensed health and life insurance agent. Waldman works as a research associate professor at the University of South Carolina. McClain is a veteran service representative who works for the federal government. Danielson is managing partner at Datapay, a payroll services company.