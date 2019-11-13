The third and fourth place finishers in the Nov. 5 Columbia City Council at-large race are now endorsing incumbent Councilman Howard Duvall in a Nov. 19 runoff.

Duvall finished atop the first round of voting in the Nov. 5 municipal election, garnering 44 percent of the vote, with attorney Sara Middleton coming in second at 36 percent. Gunnels, a refugee services coordinator, was third with 12 percent and Geere, a former victims' services advocate, was fourth at 8 percent.

That sets up a Nov. 19 showdown between the 72-year-old Duvall, the first-term Columbia councilman, former mayor of Cheraw and former longtime director of the state Municipal Association, and the 27-year-old Middleton, the healthcare attorney and businesswoman whose family has been integral in the revitalization of Main Street, especially on the busy 1600 block.

Now Duvall has grabbed the support of the third- and fourth-place finishers in the first round of voting, a pair that collectively gathered 20 percent of the ballots on Nov. 5.

Gunnels said he had a time of contemplation before making his endorsement.

"After a period of reflection, prayer and deliberation, I am choosing to endorse Howard Duvall in the runoff election for Columbia City Council at-large," Gunnels said, in a prepared statement. "Howard and I have not seen eye-to-eye regarding every issue, but he has repeatedly taken the time to discuss matters with me and assured me of his desire to work with and for every Columbia resident. He has the experience, knowledge, and skills we need to maintain progress in the city of Columbia."

Geere, meanwhile, says Duvall's experience and reputation of constituent service swayed him.

"After carefully processing my thoughts, I have decided to publicly throw my support to the candidate that I believe is the most equipped to serve Columbia and more dedicated to work on the issues that I campaigned on," Geere said, in a statement. "I was extremely impressed to hear about the fantastic constituent service of Councilman Duvall from my supporters and many of Columbia’s residents during the race. With the hope that his tenure will not solely be based on constituent services, I am throwing my support to Mr. Duvall for the at-large seat."

The at-large race is a citywide affair. Registered voters across the city can vote on Nov. 19, regardless of whether they participated in the first round of voting on Nov. 5.