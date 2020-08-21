Groups to commemorate women's voting rights with upcoming She Did Day

Historic Columbia and the South Carolina Women's Rights and Empowerment Network are set to host a virtual event that will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, and highlight women in history who played key roles in voting rights in South Carolina.

WREN and Historic Columbia, who are partners in the City of Women project that honors the role of women in the history of Columbia, will host the second She Did Day at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26. The groups will broadcast a livestream of the event, which can be viewed here.

Speakers for the program include Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, local League of Women Voters President Laura Woliver, Historic Columbia Director Robin Waites, WREN CEO Ann Warner and SC Arts Commission Artists Services Program Director Ce Scott-Fitts.

Waites tells Free Times that, among other things, the program will honor women who fought for voting rights in Columbia. There will also be details shared about a public arts project being planned by City of Women.

The Historic Columbia leader says there is significance in hosting She Did Day on Aug. 26.

"August 26 is the date also recognized as Women's Equality Day, which was adopted in 1973 to recognize the anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment," Waites says.

Certified on Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution gave women the right to vote in America. The amendment prohibited denying anyone the right to vote based on their gender. However, state and local laws continued to make it difficult for women of color, particularly in the segregated South, to vote for many years afterwards.

The Aug. 26 event is timely in that it comes at a moment when voting and access to the ballot box is again heavy in the national conversation, particularly as it relates to mail-in ballots amid the global pandemic.

Waites says she hopes the She Did Day program will inspire those who continue to seek equity in access to voting.

"You've got historic examples that we hope can be inspirational for people to continue to push for equity in voting rights," Waites says.

Following the She Did Day program, the League of Women Voters will host a silent vigil on the north side of the SC Statehouse at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 26. That vigil will honor the centennial of the League of Women Voters and the anniversary of the 19th Amendment.