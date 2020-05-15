Gretchen Barron to challenge for Richland County Council seat in District 7

A businesswoman and educator is among those set to challenge for the District 7 seat on Richland County Council.

Democrat Gretchen Barron, who is co-owner of a consulting firm and a company that provides after-school programs and tutoring, has filed to seek the post. She is one of three Democrats set to face off for the seat in the June 9 primary. Incumbent Councilwoman Gwen Kennedy is seeking re-election, and Richard Brown is also running. There is not a Republican seeking the post, so the Democratic primary winner will likely hold the seat for the next four years.

District 7 is in the north and north central portion of the county. It includes Dentsville and stretches up to the Blythewood area. Kennedy has held the seat through three different tenures, first from 1990 to 1997, then from 2009 to 2012. She ran, and was elected, again in 2016.

Barron, 43, is the co-owner of Barron Academy, which provides after-school programs and tutoring for several school districts in the state. She is the former assistant director of program development and grants at the state Department of Juvenile Justice.

This marks Barron's first time seeking elected office. She tells Free Times that she is looking to provide a strong voice for District 7 on County Council.

"There has to be actual leadership that takes place," says Barron, who has been encouraging her supporters to vote absentee amid the uneasiness surrounding COVID-19. "When leadership doesn't exist, things have a tendency to fall apart. ... We haven't had information that was being disseminated from Council to our community, and there has not been an active voice. That's exactly why I decided to run."

Barron, a member of the Greater Columbia Community Relations Council board, says that economic development is a key plank in her platform, particularly in areas of the county that could use an infusion of commerce.

"That's really big to me," she says. "Blythewood is booming. Killian Road, that's booming. But, we've got pockets like Fairfield Road, that leads up to Winnsboro, where we could bring some development there. And when I talk about development, I'm talking about looking at the infrastructure first, putting a plan in place before we go after these businesses."

An issue that is near the center of the conversation in all of the Richland County races this year is the Transportation Penny program. The initiative, narrowly passed by voters in a contentious 2012 election, is set to raise more than $1 billion over two decades to fund road improvements and the county bus system. But the program has been dogged for years by legal issues and squabbles with the state Department of Revenue.

Barron says she'd work to make the penny program a more transparent operation.

"That's what it's going to take," she says. "We have to rebuild trust back with people. The penny tax, a lot of people were excited about it, because of the great things it was designed to do. ... But, the trust isn't there. All roads, right now, as far as I'm concerned when it comes to this Council, point to leadership. We have to be more proactive. As a county, we have been very reactionary."

The businesswoman says she'd work address food insecurities in District 7, and push for a better quality of life in the community and countywide.

"We've got to create a community and a district where people are excited about working and living and playing and praying, all within one," she says.

Richland County Council seats up for election this year also include District 2 (currently held by Joyce Dickerson), District 3 (Yvonne McBride), District 8 (Jim Manning, who is not seeking re-election), District 9 (Chip Jackson) and District 10 (Dalhi Myers).