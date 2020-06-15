Grant, state reps, faith leaders push for efficient runoffs after Richland primary debacle

“It cannot happen again.”

That was the refrain from a number of legislators, activists, faith leaders and a Richland County Council candidate on June 15 as they gathered to push for a better elections process following a disastrous day at the polls during the June 9 primary.

The June 9 primary was fraught with problems in the state’s capital county. Richland was short hundreds of poll workers, as many regulars chose not to work because of fears of the coronavirus. Dozens of precincts across the county were combined, leading to confusion among many voters as to where they were supposed to go cast their ballots. There were reports at several polling places of people receiving incorrect ballots, and there were hours-long lines at some precincts. The final ballots in Richland County were cast after midnight, and it was the last of all 46 counties in reporting its final results in the wee hours of June 10.

The calamitous primary led the South Carolina Election Commission to announce it was going to step in to assist Richland with the June 23 primary runoffs, which include several County Council races. The state will help Richland County with poll manager training and allocation, voting equipment testing and deployment, and Election Day operations.

The June 9 primary was just the latest in a years-long series of gaffes and missteps in Richland County, where, time and time again, elections have been bungled and there has been a revolving door of leadership in the county elections office.

On June 15, a number of officials — including District 8 County Council candidate Hamilton Grant, Columbia Urban League President J.T. McLawhorn, Democratic state Reps. Ivory Thigpen and Beth Bernstein, multiple pastors and others — gathered at Rehoboth Baptist Church on Hard Scrabble Road to decry the problems with the June 9 primary, and call for reforms to the Richland County elections process, both in the June 23 runoffs and in other elections in times to come.

Grant, a businessman and South Carolina State University trustee, says that the unusually long lines on June 9, instances of people receiving incorrect ballots, and confusion about combined precincts “are all examples of modern day voter suppression.”

“This is why it is so important that we get this right for [the June 23] runoff, so confidence and trust can be restored back to the voters of Richland County,” Grant says.

Grant is facing attorney Overture Walker in the June 23 runoff. In the initial round of voting, Walker had 46 percent of the vote, to Grant’s 42 percent and Wayne Gilbert’s 12 percent. The runoff winner will face Republican Gary Dennis in November. The current District 8 council member, Jim Manning, didn’t seek re-election this year.

Rosalyn Coleman is the presiding elder of the Columbia District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. She said she was dismayed by the events surrounding the June 9 primary, noting that she was getting “play-by-play” messages throughout the day from citizens having issues at the polls.

“This has been described … as an experience that was inhumane. It was merciless and it was discouraging,” Coleman says. “Certainly, what we witnessed was an act of voter suppression. So, we are not asking for anything that is impossible to do. For those persons who are responsible for this process, we say very simply, ‘Fix it.’ We are not expecting to see anything like this happen again.”

Bernstein, who represents House District 78, has been raising concern about elections in Richland County for some time. She spearheaded an emergency meeting of the county’s legislative delegation with the county election commission in May, in part out of concern that Richland has been without a permanent elections director for more than a year.

On June 15, Bernstein said that “the basis of our democracy is the ability and right to vote” and that the primaries on June 9 were a “travesty” in Richland County. She also says she thinks the state Election Commission should be prepared to help Richland County beyond just in the June 23 runoffs.

“We’ve implored the state Elections Commission to intervene and help facilitate the coming runoff,” Bernstein says. “But, I would go so far as to extend it to the November general election. Because, until we have an elections director, we are not going to be able to have a smooth, organized election. I’m concerned about that, and I want to make sure the state is involved as long as they can be.”

In March, the election commission voted to hire Tammy Smith, of Wilson County, Tennessee, to be the county’s elections director. However, talks between the two sides dragged on for two months, and they could not come together on a salary figure. Ultimately, Smith declined the job, and noted in her declination letter that the elections board basically failed to negotiate with her.

Following Smith declining the job, county election commission Vice Chairman Craig Plank resigned his position in frustration, also saying that the county had failed to negotiate with Smith.

Terry Graham continues to work as the county’s interim elections director. Election Commission Chairman Charles Austin has reopened the search for a permanent director, and says he wants a new person in place by July.

Elections have long been a sore spot Richland County. The November 2012 election was particularly memorable, with many complaining of machine shortages and hours-long waits at the polls on a day when, among other things, a contentious, $1 billion transportation penny tax referendum was on the ballot.

Then there was the 2018 elections debacle. In that instance, more than 1,000 ballots were not counted in the November election. While the blunder didn’t affect the outcome of any races, it shook Gov. Henry McMaster’s confidence in the county elections commission. Subsequently, he removed the entire board in February 2019.

After a new board was installed, it formally removed then-elections director Rokey Suleman from his post in May 2019.

There was another gaffe during this year’s Feb. 29 Democratic presidential preference primary. In that instance, 74 absentee ballots were miscounted. It was eventually determined that the missing ballots in question had been accidentally left in a locked storage room. They were ultimately added to the county’s tally and certified.