Gary Watts began his career at the Richland County Coroner's Office four decades ago.

Now he's hoping for at least another four years.

Watts tells Free Times he plans to seek re-election as the county's coroner in 2020. The Democrat is seeking his sixth term in office. Watts initially went to work at the coroner's office in 1980, and was first voted in as coroner in 2000 after he outlasted former Coroner Frank Barron in an election.

Barron, who was Richland's coroner from 1979 through 2000, told Free Times last week he plans to run for the seat again.

Watts, 63, says there was never a question he would seek a sixth term.

"Number one, I love what I do," Watts says during a recent conversation in his office on Shakespeare Road. "I think that's probably one of the most important reasons. But also, I feel like we've accomplished a lot and there's some things I'd still like to do. ... As long as I feel like we are accomplishing something good and we are giving the people what they need, then I'm going to keep running."

The coroner’s office in Richland County is responsible for investigating suspicious, violent, sudden and unexpected deaths. The office determines the manner of death — homicide, suicide, accidental, etc. — in various incidents.

Watts is currently the president of the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners, a coroners' group with members across the U.S. and abroad. The Richland Coroner's Office is one of less than three dozen offices accredited by that international association. Watts also is a past president of the South Carolina Coroners' Association.

One of the long-term goals on Watts' agenda is the possibility of the construction of a new county morgue. He notes that the county has long used a morgue at Prisma Richland Hospital. However, he says recent changes within the hospital system — Palmetto Health and Greenville Hospital System merged in 2019 to form Prisma — have him foreseeing a future in which the county builds a morgue.

"I see where, over the next five to 10 years, we are going to have to build our own facility, our own morgue and autopsy facility in the county," Watts says. "That's something we've been talking about for a couple years. The transition at Prisma has certainly sped that up some."

The coroner's office has a budget of about $3 million per year. County documents show it worked more than 3,800 cases in the 2017 budget year.

Watts says he's worked to build a relationship between the community and the coroner's office, one that is vital considering the sensitive nature of the business. He thinks it's a factor that will carry him through to re-election.

"I have a heart for the people I serve, and you can't do this job without that," he tells Free Times. "That's not only me, but the deputies that work here. One of the biggest plusses is the level of compassion the deputies have in this office."

Filing for elections in Richland County opens March 16. Partisan primaries will be June 9.