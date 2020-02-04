Former Sen. Joel Lourie endorses Hamilton Grant for Richland council

A candidate seeking a seat on Richland County Council has picked up a significant early endorsement.

Former longtime Democratic state Sen. Joel Lourie is supporting the campaign of Hamilton Grant, who is running for Richland County Council in District 8.

Current District 8 Councilman Jim Manning, currently in his third term, announced in September that he would not seek re-election in 2020, instead choosing to focus his attention on his consulting firm.

Grant announced his candidacy for the Council seat in November. He is the president of Grant Business Advisors, a Columbia finance and strategy firm, and is a member of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees. He holds business degrees from South Carolina State and Alabama A&M. The 30-year-old is seeking elected office for the first time.

Lourie, who owns an insurance company, was in the state Legislature for nearly 20 years, serving in the House from 1998 to 2004 and in the Senate from 2005 to 2017.

“I have had the pleasure of watching Hamilton grow up to not only be a great community leader, but a great family man,” Lourie said in a statement. “Hamilton’s business background, passion for excellence and fresh perspective are all things needed to move Richland County forward.”

County Council’s racially diverse District 8 is in the northeast part of the county, and includes the Decker Boulevard International Corridor commercial district. Filing for the election will open in March, with a primary in June and a general election to follow in November.

Council seats up for election this year include District 2 (currently held by Joyce Dickerson), District 3 (Yvonne McBride), District 7 (Gwen Kennedy), District 8 (Manning), District 9 (Chip Jackson) and District 10 (Dalhi Myers).

Grant tells Free Times he greatly values Lourie’s endorsement, especially in the early juncture of his campaign.

“It means the world to me,” Grant says. “To have someone such as Sen. Lourie put his name and confidence in our campaign early on, I think, is a strong sign not only of legitimacy, but that this is the direction that he sees leadership should go as an added value to County Council.”

Grant got off to a solid fundraising start in the final quarter of 2019, according to state Ethics Commission records. He raised $12,028.17 for the quarter, which included a $4,500 personal loan to the campaign, plus $7,528.17 in donations from others. He had $8,478.23 in campaign cash on-hand at the end of the quarter. Grant tells Free Times the campaign raised an additional $4,000 in January.

“We’ve been out engaging with the community and attending community events,” Grant says. “We’ve received nothing but good feedback. (February) is going to be a big month for us.”