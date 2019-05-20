Randy Scott, who was once Columbia’s police chief and also worked two stints at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, reportedly was arrested in Florence County on May 18 and is facing a federal charge.
According to media accounts and a post on the Florence County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies in Florence received a report about a stolen car at a Timmonsville motel.
Those deputies then went a room associated with that allegedly stolen vehicle, and one of the occupants of the room was Scott. Deputies arrested Scott on a warrant from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Details are scarce as to the charges against Scott.
It’s been a stunning fall from grace for the man who was once a top law enforcement official in the Midlands. In July 2018, a search for a fugitive led officers to Scott’s home. While there, methamphetamines were reportedly found in the former chief’s room, and he was hit with a drug possession charge.
“I’m very mad, very sad and very disappointed,” Richland Sheriff Leon Lott said of Scott’s July arrest.
Less than a month later, Scott was arrested again, this time accused of not returning his service guns to the Columbia Police Department and RCSD when he left those organizations. Scott left the Columbia Police Department in 2013. He later hooked on with the sheriff’s department, but retired from there in 2016.