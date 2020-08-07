Flooded plant in Columbia area causes sewage discharge into Saluda River

Flood waters from a swollen creek have temporarily taken out operations at a Columbia area sewage treatment plant, causing raw sewage to be discharged into the Saluda River.
The situation has led river watchdog group Congaree Riverkeeper, which is part of the Midlands Rivers Coalition, to advise people not to swim in the Saluda River south of I-20, or the Congaree River until further notice.
Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation operates a wastewater treatment plant near Stoop Creek, between I-20 and I-26, in the Alpine area. The company issued a statement late Thursday night saying that recent heavy rains and local area flooding caused Stoop Creek to overflow its banks and flood the sewage plant.
In the release, the company said it was temporarily "not able to treat wastewater" because of the incident, but said it was working to get the plant back online. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified and has responded to the incident, as well. Free Times left a message for a company spokesperson Friday morning.
"Essentially they got five inches of rain in a really small amount of time," Congaree Riverkeeper director Bill Stangler tells Free Times. "It flooded the creek. The creek, in turn, flooded the plant and knocked it out of commission. [As of Friday morning] it's non-operational, so they are bypassing untreated sewage into the creek and into the river right now."
Stangler says the plant typically processes more than a million gallons of wastewater a day. He says the spill is easily among the largest in in the Midlands in recent years, possibly rivaling discharges that inevitably happened during the historic flood of 2015 in Columbia.
The Riverkeeper director was adamant that citizens not swim in affected areas for the time being.
"Don't get in the water," Stangler said Friday morning. "We are advising people to avoid recreation and contact with the water on the Saluda below I-20, and the Congaree right now."
The Midlands Rivers Coalition posted a water quality advisory to its website.