Fireflies plan movie, fireworks for July 4 at Columbia's Segra Park

There will be baseball at Columbia's Segra Park on the Fourth of July. Well, a movie about baseball, at least.

The Class A Columbia Fireflies announced Friday that hey will host a movie and fireworks night July 4 at Segra Park in the BullStreet District. According to a post on the team's Facebook page, at 5 p.m. that evening it will show a replay of the Fireflies' game from July 3, 2019 on the video board in centerfield. Then at 7:30 p.m., the team will screen the beloved 1993 baseball film The Sandlot. That will be followed by a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Those who attend can choose from different types of seating, both in the stands and on the playing field. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own blankets for the field. The Fireflies say that social distancing measures will be in place, and they will cap attendance at 1,200. (Normal capacity for the stadium is more than 9,000.)

Tickets are being sold individually and in group blocks, and can be purchased here. All tickets include admission and parking and each person will get a box of popcorn and bottle of water. Concessions, including beer and wine, also will be sold. No cash will be accepted at the stadium. All major credit cards will be accepted. A full rundown of safety precautions can be downloaded here.

Per the City of Columbia's recently passed ordinance amid COVID-19, masks will be required as people enter the stadium, as well as when moving through the concourse, concession lines and restrooms.

All Fireflies employees will be wearing masks.

Segra Park has had a quiet summer, as the Fireflies have been sidelined amid the novel coronavirus, and there is still no word on when, or if, the minor league team will get to play this year.

But lately the team has been trying other avenues to get folks into the stadium.

For instance, aside from the coming July 4 celebration, the team has been hosting restaurant nights at in the park's club lounge. And Segra Park is playing host to a number of American Legion games throughout the summer.