The Irmo Town Council will not attempt to block two low-rent housing projects proposed for the town despite strong opposition from local residents who fear the multi-housing apartments will pose major problems to nearby neighborhoods.
Developers have applied to the state Housing Tax Credit Program to build two apartment complexes near some prominent neighborhoods in the Irmo community. A 54-unit complex identified as Parkside at Columbiana would be built on an 8.75-acre tract in the College Street area behind First Citizens Bank. Another project identified as Cooper Trace would have 48 units on a 3.9-acre tract on Lake Murray Boulevard near the Hillcreek Subdivision.
The projects would be built by private market developers. In exchange for tax credit, the developer agrees to offer the units to tenants meeting low income requirements.
The State Housing Authority is the government agency that would give final approval to the projects, but it’s unknown if the two in Irmo will be selected. The proposals are among 35 that have been submitted statewide, of which only 12 to 15 will likely be funded.
The projects would qualify under current zoning ordinances, but for the past few weeks the Irmo Council has considered changing the ordinance to lower density requirements that would make the projects ineligible
That move came under fire at the May 21 council meeting as proponents of the projects called on the council to recognize the need for “affordable housing.”
“To deny that right is immoral and inhumane,” said Larry Haltiwanger, a former Lexington-Richland District 5 School Board member.
“Take care of those who do not have a voice,” said the Rev. Steven Edwards, pastor of St. Paul AME Church in Irmo.
The ordinance change would have limited the number of apartment units from 16 per acre to seven per acre. But the council voted it down.
The vote against the change came after the council met in an executive session with legal counsel representing the town’s insurance provider.
After the meeting, council members expressed concerns that if they changed the ordinance, the town could face lawsuits from the developer, and possibly even from HUD.
The prospect of large apartment buildings with low-income renters in the heart of Irmo has brought a huge outcry from citizens who say the town doesn’t have the infrastructure to support more apartments. They complain traffic will get worse, schools will be overcrowded and community safety put at risk.
But changing an ordinance to stop development that has already qualified could bring lawsuits from the developers. Officials with the state housing authority say lawsuits are often filed against local governments that seek to change zoning to stop the projects.
Some opponents stressed in their public comments that the issue is not about affordable housing but about large new apartment complexes that will create more traffic problems on roads such as the highly-trafficked Lake Murray Boulevard. Schools, such as Irmo Elementary, would be so crowded that parents will have to bus their children elsewhere, they said.
During the lengthy council meeting, there were some personal exchanges and crowd reactions that prompted police officers to approach members of the audience and warn them to stay quiet.
Irmo resident Eric Sickinger said he was approached outside of the town hall during a break in the meeting by somebody “who got right in my face” to express his anger at Sickinger’s opposition to the project. He was afraid the unidentified man was getting ready to attack him, but a police officer intervened.
During public comments by council members, there was some agreement that the council and planning commission would revisit Irmo’s zoning regulations to make sure stricter density ordinances would already be in place to prevent any future problems.